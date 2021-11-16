WATCH: Kendra Wilkinson Stresses Over First Day as Realtor in Sneak Peek of Kendra Sells Hollywood

"I need to get back to making some money because....we need it," the former Girls Next Door star, 36, admits in the premiere of her Discovery+ show, streaming November 17

Kendra Wilkinson is kicking off a new career — with the encouragement of her kids!

In an exclusive clip from her new Discovery+ series Kendra Sells Hollywood, above, the former Girls Next Door star and girlfriend of Hugh Hefner, 36, begins her journey to become a top selling real estate agent with a pep talk from her kids over breakfast.

"Do you guys know what real estate is? Do you think I can do it?" Wilkinson asks son Hank Jr., 11, and daughter Alijah, 7, whom she shares with her ex husband, retired NFL player Hank Baskett.

"Maybe. You'll have to put a lot of work into it," Hank Jr. says honestly. And his mom replies with an equally sobering take:

"I need to get back to making some money because....we need it," says Wilkinson, who has starred in several reality shows since moving into the Playboy mansion when she was still a teenager. The series, streaming on November 17, will follow her journey to build a lucrative new career in the competitive world of L.A. real estate after a tumultuous few years in her personal life.

Kendra Sells Hollywood Credit: Discovery+

"I started reality TV at 19 years old and it just kept going," Wilkinson told PEOPLE last week. "But one day my shows ended, my marriage ended and I just collapsed. Everything just kind of ended." Wilkinson and Baskett were married for nine years before they split in 2018.

"It can be hard to admit that we have to start from scratch," she added. "But we can grow and change. And for me, it's all about hope and faith and trusting life again."

Kendra Sells Hollywood Credit: Discovery+

In the clip, Wilkinson is preparing for her first day at major real estate firm Douglas Elliman, which regularly buys and sells properties in the tens of millions as well as the homes of many celebrities. Some of the stars of Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles are also employees of the high-powered company.

"Do I look nervous to you guys?" Wilkinson asks her kids.

Hank replies with complete honesty: "Yeah. You look extremely nervous," says the fifth grader.

In a separate on-camera interview, Wilkinson tries to hype herself up for her first day, and gets candid about what it means to her to be starting fresh at this point in her life.

"Here I am, about to start my real estate journey. Day one," she says. "I'm, honest to god, just a mom of two trying to start a new career. I want to be in control of my narrative. I want to be in control of my life. And really become this new image, who I want to be."

Wilkinson is far from the only celeb to work in real estate, before or during their Hollywood career: Elizabeth Olsen revealed she had her license, as do Dancing with the Stars' Emma Slater, and Real Housewives cast members Ramona Singer, Tamra Judge and Dorinda Medley.