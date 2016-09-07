Kendall Jenner's New York City Bucket List: 'I've Always Wanted to Go to the Museum of Sex'

Kendall Jenner is a tourist, too.

The model just revealed the one place she wants to visit in between stomping the runways in New York City this Fashion Week. “This is going to sound funny, but I’ve always wanted to go to the Museum of Sex,” Jenner writes in a new post on her app.

Jenner recalls that she first visited the Big Apple with her parents and sister Kylie when she was around twelve years old. The shop that kicked off their Manhattan visit is one that many will remember from their own preteen days. “Randomly, our first stop was to the American Girl doll store and we were sooo excited. That place is so expensive, btw!” she writes.

Although the model has since graduated from doll designs to more sophisticated stylings, she’s still young at heart saying, “Now I just have fun in NYC!”

In addition to reminiscing on her younger self’s touristy favorites, Jenner has also revealed some of her current must-visit stops. “Carbone has the best dishes — I love literally everything. The croutons on the Caesar salad are the best thing I’ve ever had!” she writes of her favorite high-end Italian restaurant, listing Serafina and Mercer Kitchen as “close seconds.”

Perhaps less surprising is the 20-year-old’s ideal New York activity: an uninterrupted jaunt through Central Park. “Once, I was at the doctor’s office, which was right above the park. I decided to roam after the appointment. No one stalked me because it was so early in the morning, and I was by myself in the rain. I just fully enjoyed the moment,” she wrote. “I wasn’t prepared for the rain, but it was so nice. It was freeing.”