See the First Piece of Furniture Kendall Jenner Picked Out for Her New Home

Kendall Jenner has officially “grown out” of her starter condo.

“Nothing fit anymore,” Jenner, 20, wrote in a post on her website. “I was there for two years and it was just time.”

The model’s new Hollywood Hills digs — originally listed for $8 million and formerly owned by Emily Blunt and John Krasinski — has many of the features she was looking for that her previous two-bedroom home was lacking.

“I wanted to entertain properly; I wanted to go outside; I wanted to be able to walk places; I really wanted a pool,” she writes. “I’ve now swam almost every day I’ve been here — and at night, too (THE best!!!).”

Michael Izquierdo/Beverly Hills Aerials via Catherine Marcus of Sotheby’s International Realty Michael Izquierdo/Beverly Hills Aerials via Catherine Marcus of Sotheby’s International Realty

Jenner had some specific ideas about the house’s decor, too: “I don’t like rooms that are too modern — they feel cold,” she explains. To help her achieve the modern-vintage style she desired, she turned to Kardashian-favorite interior designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard.

The first piece the pair decided on was the Cloud Modular sectional from Restoration Hardware. “It’s just the most comfortable seating around,” Jenner says, of the sofa, which starts at $1150. “The most important thing is that I want everyone who comes over to be able to chill and vibe out.”

Restoration Hardware Restoration Hardware

Although she’s gotten the ball rolling, Jenner quickly discovered that outfitting a 6-bedroom, 4.5-bath house always takes a little longer than planned.

“I have SO much to do! You don’t realize all of the little things when you come from a smaller space—like guest bathrooms, lol!”