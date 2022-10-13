Kendall Jenner Finds Her 'Purpose' in Flipping Houses After Renovating Her Home: 'It Brings Me Joy'

Kendall Jenner just unlocked a new passion.

On this week's episode of The Kardashians, Jenner, 26, discussed her flipping endeavors with best friend Fai Khadra, including a potential home renovation project they're working on together.

In a clip, she explained that her new pastime was sparked by having "the time of my life" completing her own home renovation, in addition to launching her tequila brand, 818 Tequila.

"As a model, I still don't have much say in anything creative really. That has brought me to wanting to start this journey of house flipping," she said. "I found that I really do want to be my own boss and have my own ideas and execute them. I just feel like it's new me."

The supermodel continued: "When I walk into a house, my wheels just kind of start turning, and I'm always like 'I could do this' or 'I could do that.'" She also said that she felt like she found her "purpose" and that she's "super excited" to start this new journey.

Later in the episode, Jenner headed over to Scott Disick's house to get his advice on her brewing projects. Disick, 39, documented his own home renovation expertise on the show Flip It Like Disick, where he remodeled high-end homes.

"When I redid my current house four years ago, I remember me and my mom talking and she was like, 'Kendall I see a sparkle in your eye — I feel like this is what you want to do,'" she told Disick.

Disick advised her to look at the "grossest-looking house in the best area" when searching for properties to flip. And Jenner revealed that the "business woman" side of her is her "top priority" right now.

"I feel very empowered by it. We'll see if we can find the right project, but it brings me joy, so I'm excited more than anything," she said.

When it comes to interior design, Jenner's style is more bohemian than the rest of her famous family, as reflected in her 2020 home tour with Architectural Digest.

Her focus for the Mediterranean-inspired house, she said, was to create a sanctuary where she can disconnect from the chaos in her life. The model has been transparent about suffering from anxiety and panic attacks in the past, so she wanted her home to be a tranquil space.

"My life involves a lot of chaos and travel and high energy, so I wanted a home that feels serene, a place where I can simply zone out and relax," she told AD. The house's "character" and "peaceful Spanish-y, farmhouse-y vibe" is what originally drew her to the property.