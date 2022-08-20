Take a Look Inside Kendall Jenner's 'Epic' Bathroom, Featuring a Stunning Gold Bathtub

Kendall Jenner is opening up her house to Kourtney Kardashian.

In a post published Friday on Poosh, Kourtney, 43, toured Kendall's "most personal space — her bathroom and bedroom sitting area."

As for what makes the 818 Tequila founder's bathroom so unique, it features a stunning gold bathtub as the ultimate centerpiece of the room.

The 26-year-old told the wellness brand she mostly uses the tub with a headrest, so she can bathe and use red light therapy all at the same time.

On the sides of the tub, vintage-inspired floral prints are hung in gold frames creating a perfect match.

On one wall, a tall two-toned shelf gives the space a spa-like ambiance. In the shelves, the supermodel stores just about anything; from extra towels and body care tools to a mini singing bowl for at-home sound baths and meditation.

Beyond the tub, Kendall also has a walk-in steam shower, decorated with eucalyptus. Her shower essentials also include a wooden stool for exfoliating, her go-to haircare products, and sweet almond oil, which she uses to keep her skin soft and moisturized. Poosh also added the oil is a powerful antioxidant that helps maintain healthy and youthful skin, is anti-inflammatory and can help fade scars and dark spots.

Last week, it was Kim Kardashian, 41, who gave a tour of a special space: the SKKN BY KIM office.

In a YouTube video shared last Friday titled "Welcome to my Office! Official SKKN BY KIM Office Tour," The Kardashians star gave a full tour of the skincare brand's office, which included two glam rooms, two kitchens, two magazine walls, an amphitheater and a photo studio.

Kim started the tour by acknowledging her decorators, Tommy Clements and Waldo Fernandez. She also gave a shoutout to Michèle Lamy from Rick Owens, who helped with the furniture. "She did all the furniture and helped me come up with just everything that I would possibly need and love," Kim said of Lamy in the clip.

Continuing with the tour, the mom of four then showed off one of her "favorite things in the office": an amphitheater.

"This came about because the space is so huge in here — I think it's like 40,000 square feet — but I wanted a cozy area not only for when the kids come and they can hang out and watch movies, but also if I had to show presentations or just look at something on a bigger scale," she explained.

Moving to the first-floor kitchen, the "most-used room" is open and spacious. Featuring Vanessa Beecroft art on the walls, the space is used for events, meetings and just hanging out. "Fridges at the office – full of drinks," Kim said at one point.

In a waiting area, the SKIMS founder showed off her collection of books, all of which inspire her in some way. "Whether it's the Marilyn [Monroe] book that my mom got me after the Met [Gala] or these home furniture books, everything I love is in here," she said. (Kim wore Marilyn Monroe's famed "Happy Birthday Mr. President" dress to the 2022 Met Gala in May.)

Kim then showed the main glam room that extends to a full photo studio. "It's been such a blessing to be able to have a photo studio in my office and be so close to home," Kim told the viewers.

Kim also toured her showroom, which she described as her "dream come true." She explained, "I always wanted my showroom to have half SKKN and half SKIMS, and have those be my two brands. And just visually, everything just kind of blends."

Moving on to the second floor, Kim then showed the conference room area with a wall full of her magazine covers. "These walls make me so happy," she said. "These are all of my memories. I have a memory for each cover. Every cover is so special to me, I could tell you where I was, what I was doing, [and] who I was with. So many amazing memories."

Also on the second floor, Kim showed a second kitchen, a second magazine wall, more office spaces, extra product rooms and more.