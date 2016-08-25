Kendall and Kylie Jenner Share Their Favorite Photos from Their 'Epic' Turks and Caicos Vacation

Kylie Jenner had the most “epic” 19th birthday a girl can have.

After being showered in extravagant gifts — the most notable being a black Maybach from boyfriend, Tyga — Kylie and sister Kendall jetted off to Turks and Caicos to celebrate the Kylie Cosmetics founder in style at the most amazing Airbnb beach house.

Although the KUWTK stars and their squad, including Bella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin, posted plenty of bikini-clad selfies on social media throughout the vacation, both sisters recently released their favorite shots in new posts on their websites.

“My 19th birthday trip to Turks and Caicos was epic!” Kylie writes. “The beach was so beautiful — of course we had to take a ton of photos.”

Kendall’s post adds, “We stayed in the craziest house (thanks to AirBnb), played on the beach and in the water, spent a day on a boat, rode Jet Skis — and just relaxed! It really was the perfect getaway.”

Kendall also had a little something to celebrate, as the September issue of Vogue that features the 20-year-old model on the cover was released while they were there.

“I’m so glad we have all these cool pictures to always remember this trip,” Kendall writes.