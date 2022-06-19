Amazon Shoppers Call This Canopy Chair a 'Sunburn Saver,' and It's 76% Off Right Now
Whether you're planning on camping, heading to the beach, or simply sitting outside this summer, you're going to need an outdoor chair at some point. Rather than sit on the grass or, even worse, arrive at the beach without someplace to sit, it's worth investing in a comfortable folding chair.
At 76 percent off, the investment-worthy, Kelsyus Premium Canopy Chair is in bargain territory at Amazon right now. The quad-style camping chair is designed just like most folding chairs — complete with armrests and a cup holder — but it also includes another unique feature: a canopy.
This allows you to sit outside without worrying about getting a sunburn or having to find a shady place to set up; this way, you're always guaranteed to be comfortable and out of the sun no matter where you're heading. (Even still, you should always wear sunscreen when headed outdoors!)
The folding chair is lightweight and easy to carry. When you're all done, just fold it up with the durable snack-lock buckles and sling it over your shoulder with the included strap. Each chair can support up to 250 pounds. Plus, shoppers can choose from a handful of colors, including navy and the red pattern you see below.
Buy It! Kelsyus Premium Canopy Chair, $55.54 (orig. $229.99); amazon.com
The canopy chair has earned over 2,000 perfect ratings from shoppers, who call it a "sunburn saver" and "great for all outdoor activities" in reviews. One reviewer enthused, "They keep us a few degrees cooler" when hanging outside, while another wrote, "Everyone who sits in it loves it and asks where I got it."
A third user shared that "this chair has changed my beach life." They explained, "It's enabled me to go to the beach so many times this summer because I know that no matter how hot or sunny [it gets], I have my chair." They also added that it's "easy to carry" and "literally takes about 10 seconds to set up." The shopper finished off by saying that it's the "best beach purchase of my life."
Head to Amazon to get the Kelsyus Premium Canopy Chair while it's 76 percent off!
