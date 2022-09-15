See Inside Kelsea Ballerini's Maximalist Nashville Farmhouse

"It's just enough for this chapter of life," the country singer says in an interview with The Spruce

Natalia Senanayake
Natalia Senanayake

Published on September 15, 2022
Kelsea Ballerini's home tour in the Spruce
Photo: Leslee Mitchell/The Spruce

Kelsea Ballerini is stepping into a new chapter in her life.

In a cover story for The Spruce, the country sensation, 29, shared an inside look at her modern farmhouse in Nashville.

After a case of pandemic-induced claustrophobia, the Knoxville, Tennessee native traded in what she dubbed her "over-the-top" condo for a larger spread, selling everything in it except three paintings and a quilt from her grandparents.

Of her desire for a heftier piece of property, she told the outlet, "I have a dog, and I grew up on a big piece of land. I realized that I needed to connect with that part of myself again. It's a small lot; it's half an acre, but it's just enough for this chapter of life."

Kelsea Ballerini Home Tour

Ballerini teamed up with interior designer Lindsay Rhodes to curate a space that better suited the singer's evolving style.

Avoiding blank white walls was a must in her new home, so she selected printed wallpapers in nearly every room.

In her home office — one of her favorite spaces — for example, a House of Hackney rose wallpaper envelops the space. Dark blue cabinets, hand-painted by Ballerini herself, line the side of the room, while a sheepskin rug adds a cozy element.

"It's become such a safe, creative place for me," she says. "I come here in the morning with a cup of coffee and just sit with my guitar and play for a little bit. Or I pull up a blank Word document and see if I have anything that feels inspiring."

Kelsea Ballerini's home tour in the Spruce
Leslee Mitchell/The Spruce

Another thing that inspires Ballerini in her home office is the line of eight framed photographs that she has on display. Each documents a significant moment in her career for the singer to look back on fondly, from performing with Taylor Swift on her 1989 tour in Nashville to singing with Reba McEntire at the CMA Awards.

Kelsea Ballerini's home tour in the Spruce
Leslee Mitchell/The Spruce

Above a moss green chair, her shelf of treasures includes a replica of the Dolce & Gabbana dress she wore to the ACM Awards and a number of poetry works that inspired her own writing.

Kelsea Ballerini's home tour in the Spruce
Leslee Mitchell/The Spruce

While she spends a lot of time in her office, Ballerini tells The Spruce that her kitchen is the place she gets to explore other passions, like her love for entertaining and cooking. "I really enjoy cooking for people. I think it's the Italian in me that's like, 'Let me feed you pasta and here's some wine,'" she jokes.

Ballerini enjoys hosting guests in her dining room, which features a quartzite-topped table beside the graphic neutral wallpaper. An elegant printed wall covering from Gucci continues the floral theme in her tearoom, while the mid-century green sofa offers a relaxing space for Ballerini to lounge with her dog, Dibs.

Along with the release of her upcoming album Subject to Change, which drops on Sept. 23, Ballerini is getting ready to head on a 10-city tour. The new album shows off the singer's vulnerable side and reflects some of the tough changes she's been experiencing after announcing her divorce from husband Morgan Evans.

To read the full feature and see more photos, visit thespruce.com.

