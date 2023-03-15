Kelly Rizzo Reveals Why She Sold Her and Late Husband Bob Saget's Home After His Death: 'Very Triggering'

Bob Saget's widow is opening up about her decision to sell the home they shared following his sudden death.

The actor and comedian died due to head trauma while at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, in January 2022. He was 65.

More than a year later, the Los Angeles estate he and Kelly Rizzo lived in together sold for $5.4 million.

Rizzo is now speaking out and said, even though she no longer lives in the home, the late Full House star is very much a part of her life.

Bob Saget and Kelly Rizzo.

"It's such a strange thing because the home situation, you know there's so many things about Bob that he is still so present in my life," she said on Wednesday's episode of the Tamron Hall Show. "If you go into my new house, there's pictures of him everywhere. It's like just shy of a Bob museum. But you know, he's still everywhere. I look at videos of him all the time. I see photos of him all the time."

Explaining her decision to move out and sell the home, Rizzo, 43, said she recently learned something "about grief," adding: "Something about the home that you shared sometimes can be very triggering ... even if you had wonderful memories there, even if it was such a positive experience — which it was, I mean he loved our house — and it was such a positive memory, but there's something about when somebody passes, the home itself can be a situation. So that's why it was so nice to get a fresh start."

She added, "I didn't realize that until recently."

The upscale mansion was first listed for $7.765 million in June, just six months after the actor and comedian's death.

The modern 6,608-square-foot home was originally built in 1964 and renovated in 2003. The privately gated home features a grand motor court, three-car garage, pool, spa, and barbecue entertainment area.

Saget began calling the estate home in 2003 when he purchased it for $2.8 million.

Last April, Rizzo confirmed she had moved out of their home.

"So yes, I moved — you figured it out," said Rizzo during a Q&A session on Instagram, according to Yahoo!.

Asked about her new place, Rizzo said it was "very cheery and bright," per the outlet. She also showed photos of her and Saget that were displayed on the counter.

In January, she marked the first anniversary since Saget's death.

Writing exclusively for PEOPLE, Rizzo said in part, "Each day is a mixture of remembering him as my sweet and adorable husband who was my best friend and did everything he could every day to make me feel loved and special… mixed with me remembering him as how the world saw him… a great comedian, a person who could bring out the best in people, and a man with a philanthropic heart who only wanted to help people."

She continued, "I miss his sweetness and his cuteness. I know it's not a side everyone saw, but damn was he adorable. I miss how he treated me like I was the only woman in the entire world and I'll miss how he looked at me all day every day. I will miss how happy we made each other and how we told each other 'I love you so much' about 100 times every day. That is what I'm so grateful for."

Concluded Rizzo: "I want people to know that there is nothing more that Bob wanted out of life than to make people laugh and entertain people. All he wanted was to make people happy. He was also fiercely dedicated to his cause, The Scleroderma Research Foundation, it was his life's work. So please remember him as a comedian who truly loved people and wanted to bring them joy and as a man who never hesitated to give back and help people. He truly was a GREAT man."