Kelly Ripa Shows Off Her Christmas Tree with 33-Year-Old Ornaments: 'Isn't She Lovely'

Kelly Ripa is ready for the holidays!

On social media Wednesday, the Live with Kelly and Ryan host, 52, showed off her showstopper of a Christmas tree, which boasts a "33 year ornament collection" among its branches.

As part of her Instagram Story, Ripa shared a video of the tree, which featured an up-close look at the family heirlooms, while "Carol of the Bells" played in the background.

Among the shimmery highlights were ornaments that featured photos of the three children whom she shares with husband Mark Consuelos — Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and Joaquin, 19 — and various other sentimental mementos, including a margarita ornament and one that bears the Union Jack flag.

"Isn't she lovely 🎄♥️," Ripa wrote in a post alongside a full-size photo of the multicolored, sparkly centerpiece.

"She's lovely," agreed Consuelos, 51, in a comment.

The TV personality seemingly loves a well-decorated tree.

In 2019, she celebrated Christmas by showing off an array of throwback photos adorning her tree, as well as full picture itself of the masterpiece.

"With pleasure I present The Lady," Ripa captioned the post.

The star, who makes the most out of the holidays, spent Thanksgiving this year possibly forging a new tradition: On Monday's Live, she shared that her family loves to eat leftovers late at night.

But when an especially dense pie collapsed this year while she was carrying it to the counter and fell to the floor, she called an audible.

" 'I'm just going to go for it,' " she recalled saying. "It's so embarrassing. When you're eating pie off the floor, you have achieved peak gluttony."

Ripa said that afterward, she thought they completely cleaned off the dessert from the floor and left no traces behind — but her husband found a few extra pieces.

"Mark was like, 'Where's the coconut cream pie?' I go, 'Oh, I dropped it, so it's in the trash.' That was the end of that," she said.

"The next day we're making breakfast and Mark says, 'You know what I just did?' And I go, 'What?' He said, 'I just ate some coconut cream pie off the wall,' " Ripa added.