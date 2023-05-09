Kelly Ripa Shares a Glimpse of NYC Home's Luxe Foyer as She Greets Husband Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa is showing off more of the impressive New York City home that she shares with husband Mark Consuelos.

On Monday, the Live Wire author, 52, shared a sweet clip to her Instagram Story of the couple's dog Lena running to greet Consuelos at their front door. The Riverdale alum, 52, was returning home from his trip to the Campobasso 1919 stadium in Italy over the weekend.

As Ripa captured the cute reunion, she also showed off a bit of her home's luxe entryway, outfitted with marble floors and glittering decor. The space included a lavish marble fireplace with a mirror above it flanked by a pair of closets with decorative silver doors.

White flowers serve as the centerpiece on a green-topped table in the center of the room, and matching gray benches are placed on either side.

Once Consuelos opens the door to greet Lena, Chinoiserie-style floral wallpaper can be seen adorning the walls in the smaller entryway leading outside.

"The @instasuelos welcoming committee," Ripa wrote in white text over the clip as Shep & The Limelites' "Daddy's Home" plays in the background.

The couple, who share three children together — Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and Joaquin, 20 — often share little pieces of their home on social media. Just before Consuelos made his co-hosting debut for Live with Kelly and Mark on April 17, Ripa showed her 3.4 million Instagram followers how they prepared for the big moment at their New York City pad.

"Severe prep work in progress," she wrote beside a shot of the two sound asleep in bed.

"That was a clip from our Only Fans feed," her husband joked in the comments.

Some of her followers were especially taken by the two rainbow pillows adorning a bench at the front of their bed, which are embroidered with the words, "I want to be where the people aren't."

"I also want to be where the people aren't," Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Lisa Rinna commented. Actress Jenny Mollen added, "need this pillow."

In an exclusive cover story with PEOPLE in April, the married couple of 27 years opened up about the next chapter of their careers, and marriage, as co-hosts.

"To have Mark join me at that desk every day, it's a dream come true," Ripa told PEOPLE. "We've been so uniquely blessed."

Consuelos added: "I had filled in so many times and had a blast every single time," referring to the 92 times he temporarily took on former host Ryan Seacrest's role. "Some people would die to have this opportunity. No one does it like she does… I can't think of anybody that I feel more safe with, and protected by, than Kelly."