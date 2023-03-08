Kelly Ripa Offers a Peek into Her Massive Bedroom — with Husband Mark Consuelos in the Bed!

While continuing her shrunken sweater series on her Instagram Story, Ripa shared a peek at her luxe primary suite

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on March 8, 2023 03:07 PM
Kelly Ripa showing her followers a glimpse at her bedroom
Photo: Johnny Nunez/WireImage, Kelly Ripa/instagram

Kelly Ripa is sharing a glimpse of her lavish bedroom.

While detailing in a series of Instagram Stories how she's going to help her friend restore his shrunken sweater, the Live with Kelly and Ryan host, 52, gave her 3.4 million followers a look at her sizable primary suite.

As Ripa modeled the sweater in the mirror (and to her husband Mark Consuelos, who was lounging on their bed), she panned around the space, revealing various design details including plush, silver-hued, wall-to-wall carpet, a chandelier-like light fixture above the bed and a pair of round mirrors with white leafy 3-D detailing on either side, and a luxe textural feature wall behind the tall, neutral headboard.

Kelly Ripa showing her followers a glimpse at her bedroom
Kelly Ripa/instagram

She also showed a glimpse of her bedroom layout with a few select furnishings, including a beige settee at the foot of the couple's bed topped with a pillow that reads "I want to be where the people aren't." There's also a vanity area, two club chairs, a brown console and a pair of rounded gray bedside tables in the sizable space.

Ripa is no stranger to home design, having launched her own lifestyle furnishing brand called Kelly Ripa Home in 2016.

"Home is where personal style truly comes to life, so I think a well-loved home is where great design counts most," Ripa said in a press release leading up to the launch.

RELATED Video: Ryan Seacrest Departing 'Live', Kelly Ripa to Be Joined by Husband Mark Consuelos Permanently

Speaking on her initial collection which included bedroom, dining and living room furniture in crisp neutrals, she said it was "designed to inspire and light up a room with truly versatile pieces that change up a room effortlessly."

The All My Children alum is sure to have more down time at home now that her youngest child, Joaquin has gone off to college. Speaking to PEOPLE in September, Ripa said that she's had to make some adjustments since she and her husband became empty nesters.

Kelly Ripa showing her followers a glimpse at her bedroom
Kelly Ripa/instagram

"It's scary, thrilling, liberating, shocking... and quiet," she said. "There were moments when I was like, 'We're going to be that couple: Our third child goes to college and we get divorced because this is it. But there was this other moment, where we went to the beach alone for the first time since our honeymoon with cheese and a baguette."

"These other parents were running around us with small kids," she continued. "I realized I had never noticed the sunset because I was making sure our kids didn't run into the water when I wasn't looking. So I think for us, it was 'Oh, this next phase of our lives, this is kind of great.'"

