Kelly Ripa Shares Video of Her Christmas Tree Decorated with Pictures of Her Entire Family

Christmas is for family!

Kelly Ripa is honoring her brood this holiday season by swapping out traditional Christmas tree ornaments with nostalgic family photos.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan! host, 49, gave her social media followers a peak at her holiday decorations on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, showing off an array of throwback photos adorning the Christmas tree.

Some photos include shots of the actress with her husband Mark Consuelos and their three kids Lola, 18, Michael, 22, and Joaquin, 16 — when they were younger.

Image zoom Kelly Ripa/Instagram

Image zoom Kelly Ripa/Instagram

Image zoom Kelly Ripa/Instagram

Other images show Ripa and Consuelos, 48, sweetly kissing.

After sharing an up close look of the decorations, Ripa later posted a zoomed out snapshot of her tree, which included lights, on her Instagram feed.

“With pleasure I present The Lady,” Ripa captioned the post, adding emojis “🎄🎄❄️❄️☃️☃️🎅🏽🤶🏽.”

RELATED: Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos’ Sweetest Family Snaps

Ripa also celebrated Thanksgiving last week with a family throwback photo.

Image zoom Kelly Ripa/Instagram

Image zoom Kelly Ripa/Instagram

Image zoom Kelly Ripa/Instagram

Image zoom Kelly Ripa/Instagram

“A gratitude filled #tbt. Circa 2011. Happy Thanksgiving with love from the Consuelos Gang Gang 🦃🦃🦃🦃🦃,” Ripa wrote alongside the image of her husband and their three kids.

Consuelos shared his own moments from the family’s holiday celebration on Thursday, including a cute selfie with his wife smiling at the dinner table.

Ripa followed up with another — current — photo of her gang on Black Friday, writing, “#thankful for this #blackfriday #thanksgiving photo. Better late than never 🦃🦃🦃🦃🦃.”

RELATED: Merry and Bright! See How Celebrities Are Decorating Their Homes for the Holidays

The holiday season marks a special time for the whole family to get back together, as Joaquin is the only one left living at home. Michael is a senior at New York University and currently living in his own Big Apple apartment, while Lola, who is a freshman and studying music at the same school, lives in the dorms.

According to Ripa, Lola has been having a great experience at college thus far. “She loves it, she loves it,” Ripa told guest co-host Anderson Cooper on her talk show earlier last month.