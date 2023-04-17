Kelly Ripa Shares Photo in Bed with Mark Consuelos Before 'Live with Kelly and Mark' Debut

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are getting their beauty rest!

Ahead of their co-hosting debut for Live with Kelly and Mark, which aired Monday morning, the married couple of almost 27 years prepped for the busy week ahead with a little rest and relaxation.

Ripa, 52, shared a photo of the two snoozing inside their massive bedroom on Sunday, along with the caption, "Severe prep work in progress." Their two dogs were also snuggled up on the bed with them in the joint Instagram post.

"That was a clip from our Only Fans feed," Consuelos, 52, joked in the comments. Meanwhile, others couldn't help but comment on the two rainbow pillows that adorned the bench in front of their bed, with the words, "I want to be where the people aren't," embroidered on them.

"I also want to be where the people aren't," Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Lisa Rinna commented. Actress Jenny Mollen added, "need this pillow."

Others were confused who snapped the photo if both Ripa and Consuelos were sound asleep. "Wait. Who took this picture?!? 👀," Ripa's trainer Anna Kaiser asked. The talk show host responded: "I'm assuming Lola or Michael who drop in to see us when we're sleeping."

Earlier in the morning, Ripa shared a photo of her and her husband looking serious in bed as they sipped their morning coffee. "Practice makes perfect," she wrote over the shot, tagging Consuelos and the Live with Kelly and Mark Instagram account.

Monday was Consuelos' official first day on the job following Ryan Seacrest's final appearance on the show after six seasons on Friday.

The transition went smoothly, with Ripa joking that her husband would be "joining me today — and permanently, until one of us dies," at the beginning of the show.

On a more sentimental note, Consuelos told his wife, "Thank you for trusting me to be your co-host," adding a nod to their All My Children characters: "Thank you America, thank you — Hayley and Mateo forever."

Their daughter Lola Consuelos, 21, cheered on her parents as she watched them from the audience this morning. The couple also share sons Michael, 25, and Joaquin, 20.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE earlier in April, the Live Wire author opened up about the hosting switch.

"Nothing will really change, just the different name on the mug," Ripa said, adding that Seacrest and Consuelos are "like brothers." She continues: "Ryan is like my — I always say is like my brother, but he's also like my oldest child. So you know, it's gonna be seamless."