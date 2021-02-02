Kelly Dodd and Husband Rick Leventhal Selling $1.3 Million Hamptons Home Where They Met

The news comes days after Dodd was fired from a partnership with a beverage company over her controversial comments about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

Kelly Dodd and her husband Fox News correspondent Rick Leventhal are saying goodbye to their home in the Hamptons.

On Tuesday, the Westhampton Beach property was listed for $1.395 million, as the couple — who got married in October — have made the West Coast their permanent residence. Allen Piliero and Courtney Piliero of Douglas Elliman hold the listing.

"This is where Kelly and I met so it will always hold a special place in our hearts but we are on the West Coast now," Leventhal said in a statement provided to PEOPLE. "One day, if and when we move back East, we hope to buy or build another home for ourselves in the Hamptons."

Image zoom Credit: courtesy of Douglas Elliman

Image zoom Credit: courtesy of Douglas Elliman

The "beachy" home has four bedrooms, two bathrooms and an "updated chef's kitchen," according to the listing. Outside, there's a large heated pool, tiki bar and several other gathering spots. It also offers "bay views" from the rooftop deck.

Image zoom Credit: courtesy of Douglas Elliman

Image zoom Credit: courtesy of Douglas Elliman

BravoTV.com confirmed in March 2020 that Leventhal, 61, and Dodd, 45, had bought a home in California together following their engagement in November 2019.

The Fox News correspondent listed his New York City apartment — where he proposed — and arranged to move from Fox News' New York office to the West Coast newsroom in order to be with Dodd.

Image zoom Credit: courtesy of Douglas Elliman

"Rick just put his place on the market this week because he's relocating to California and our new house in Newport Beach," Dodd told PEOPLE in May 2020. "I will always love that apartment because Rick proposed to me there, on his terrace overlooking the city."

"That apartment has brought us both tons of luck," she added. "It's light and bright. We grilled and relaxed and enjoyed it so much... but his future is here with me in California and we're both so excited for his move."

The couple tied the knot in late October, with Dodd wearing a black dress while her bridal party and guests wore white.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star faced some backlash for hosting an in-person wedding amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, especially after she made questionable claims about the ongoing pandemic, which has killed over 439,000 Americans.

She recently lost her partnership with Positive Beverage for her "controversial views."

"Our core values of wellness, community, diversity and inclusion should be reflected by our brand and anyone associated with it," Zach Muchnick, Positive Beverage Head of Brand, said in a statement on Instagram. "It has become clear over the past few months that Kelly's controversial views and opinions have distracted from our primary objectives, so effective today, we are no longer affiliated with Kelly Dodd-Leventhal."

Image zoom Credit: Kelly Dodd/Instagram

CEO Shannon Argyros added in her own statement, "We welcome all people -- however they are and whatever they are passionate about -- to Positive Beverage. But there must always be an underlying layer of respect. Unfortunately, we feel Kelly's stance is no longer congruent with our core values. We appreciate her contributions during our affiliation, and she will always be a part of Positive Beverage's history, but we do not align with her opinions or global views while we uphold our own values."

Dodd, who has had a partnership with Positive Beverage for the last two years and even bought a stake in the company in February 2019, reacted to the news on Twitter.