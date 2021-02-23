The couple just put their Hamptons home on the market

Kelly Dodd and Husband Rick Leventhal Are Building a Home in Palm Springs on 2.3 Acre Property

Kelly Dodd and her husband Rick Leventhal are planting more roots in California.

Dodd, 45, told PEOPLE in May that she and the Fox News correspondent bought a home in Newport Beach, Calif., ahead of their wedding in October – and now they are building a home in Palm Springs.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star shared several videos on her Instagram Story as she and Leventhal, 61, were walking around an empty plot of land with architect Gorden Stein and builder Nate Rucker.

"We just bought this lot. 2.32 acres," Dodd said in the clip as she panned the camera to show the view.

Leventhal added, "We're gonna build it, and they're gonna come."

"That's right. And it's right next to Elizabeth's," Dodd said, referring to her RHOC cast mate Elizabeth Lyn Vargas.

Dodd continued, "We got a very, very famous architect, Gordon Stein. And a very, very famous, famous builder. He does all the people at The Madison Club."

The RHOC star's revelation that she's building a new home in Palm Springs comes two weeks after she and her husband put their Westhampton Beach property on the market for $1.395 million.

Allen Piliero and Courtney Piliero of Douglas Elliman hold the listing.

