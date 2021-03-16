Kelly Clarkson Surprises Residents Devastated by Back-to-Back Hurricanes with Restored Homes

“If we work together to help those in need, we can accomplish a lot,” the Wayfair brand ambassador shared

Kelly Clarkson is giving back to a community devastated by back-to-back hurricanes, by ensuring two residents have a beautiful place to call home.

Clarkson, 38, partnered with furniture retailer Wayfair, for whom she's a brand ambassador, to help the Gomez family and local resident Martha Bergeron, whose Lake Charles, Louisiana, homes were ravaged by Hurricanes Laura and Delta last year.

Their houses "were left with leaking roofs, shattered windows, broken doors and damaged siding," according to a press release from Wayfair. The residents also had "extensive leaks" that ruined carpets, countertops, furniture and personal items."

The Voice judge and Wayfair covered all the recovery costs and renovated the interior and exterior for the Lake Charles residents, using many pieces from her Kelly Clarkson Home collection. (See the emotional reveals of their restored and newly decorated spaces in the videos above and below.)

"2020 was a year we'll never forget. The Lake Charles community faced an extremely difficult situation when the place they call home was hit by deadly storms that caused a tremendous amount of loss," Clarkson said in a statement.

The mom-of-two continued, "It can take years to rebuild a community, but if we work together to help those in need, we can accomplish a lot."

"I am so happy that Wayfair and I were able to step in to help these families get back on their feet by creating a space they love and are proud to call home," the "Stronger" singer concluded.