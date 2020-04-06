Image zoom Jared Siskin/Getty

Kelly Clarkson and her family may live in Los Angeles full-time, but they’ve headed up north to their ranch in Montana to practice social distancing as the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread in the U.S.

The Voice coach and Kelly Clarkson Show host, 37, recently took to YouTube (above) to show off the “efficiency cabin” where the family eats, sleeps and hangs out on the ranch. She gave a personal tour of the small, shared space, which is currently housing her and her husband, Brandon Blackstock; their kids, River Rose, 5, and Remington Alexander, 3; and her step-kids Seth, 13, and Savannah, 18 (though Clarkson says Savannah “usually isn’t with us”).

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The American Idol alum starts the tour at the front door, which is decorated with a holiday wreath. “Hey, thanks Gwen Stefani for sending us this for Christmas,” Clarkson says, pointing at the red-berry covered decoration and referring to her former The Voice co-coach. “It’s still lasting out here in the wilderness.”

Image zoom

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Is Selling Her Massive Lakeside Mansion in Tennessee for $7.5 Million

The Texas native then opens the wood door and reveals a rustic log home complete with beds, a kitchenette, large table, fireplace and more. “This is our cabin, and it’s super cute and cozy!” the singer says as she pans the camera around.

Image zoom

Image zoom

Image zoom

She then points out a set of adjustable bunk beds where the younger kids sleep, her and her husband’s bed in the middle of the room, and another cot for Seth, which can be turned into bunk beds when Savannah is there.

“It’s kind of cute, this is where we hang out!” she continues, panning to a kitchenette stocked with snacks and utensils. “And there’s Dolly, what’s up, Dolly?” she says, showing off a black-and-white photo of Dolly Parton, strumming an electric guitar, hanging in the kitchen area.

Image zoom

Finally, she shows off the wood stove in the corner, along with shelves of “games and puzzles, because my kids love puzzles,” she says.

Image zoom

Image zoom

Noticeably, there doesn’t appear to be a bathroom inside the cabin, so the famous family likely has to head outdoors to use the facilities.

Clarkson has shared several videos of herself singing in a bathroom elsewhere on the property — including a rendition of Mariah Carey’s “Vanishing” — for fans on Instagram, noting that she has to hide out in the bathroom when the kids are sleeping so her singing voice doesn’t wake them.

She’s also shared photos of her husband giving the kids horseback riding lessons on the ranch, using their family time together while social distancing to learn some new skills.

Recently, Clarkson issued a statement on Twitter and Instagram to announce that her upcoming Las Vegas residency has been postponed, also confirming that production on The Kelly Clarkson Show has been “temporarily shut down” due to the pandemic.

RELATED VIDEO: At Home with Molly Bernard

Clarkson isn’t the only celeb that enjoys spending time out in the wilderness. Check out our gallery of celebs who have homes off-the-grid, including Michael Keaton, John Mayer and Denise Richards, who also live in Montana part-time.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.