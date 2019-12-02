Kelly Clarkson Is Selling Her Massive Lakeside Mansion in Tennessee for $7.5 Million

Image zoom Parks Realty. Inset: Robin Marchant/Getty

Kelly Clarkson is ready to break away from her lakeside mansion in Henderson, Tennessee.

The Voice judge, 37, has listed her 20,000-square-foot house for $7.5 million, TopTenRealEstateDeals.com reports. Set on four acres on a quiet cul-de-sac beside Old Hickory Lake, the home is just 25 miles from the city of Nashville. According to the listing, which is held by Jack Miller of Parks Real Estate, the home was built in 2007, and the singer-songwriter purchased it in 2012.

Clarkson had previously listed the property with a higher price tag, $8.75 million, in March 2017.

Guests pull up to the seven bedroom, nine-and-a-half bathroom home via a long, gated driveway, which culminates in a central fountain. Just inside the front door, an elegant double-staircase leads into the grand foyer, which is set up for family entertaining. A unique, saloon-inspired bar with saddle barstools adds a touch of country to the luxe space.

An abundance of windows in every room provide stunning views of the lake and surrounding nature, and give the home a light and airy atmosphere. A well-equipped kitchen leads to the family room and a cozy breakfast area, all of which look out over the groomed grounds.

Seven bedrooms are spread out across the home’s three floors, one of which is part of the expansive master suite which features a fireplace, seating area and master bath. Other areas include a gym, two-story office and private elevator.

Clarkson has two young children — River, 5, and Remington, 3 — as well as two older step-children, and there’s no shortage of areas for them to hang out. There’s a large play room, a media room set up for cartoon marathons, a bunk room with two sets of beds and game tables, and an expansive backyard space with playgrounds galore.

Also outside, the grounds feature a greenhouse, sand volleyball court, English-style gardens, a large saltwater pool, two spas, a private dock and an area for al fresco dining.

The new host of The Kelly Clarkson Show on NBC recently showed off her home away from home — her daytime talk show’s newly decorated celebrity green room.

The American Idol winner enlisted Chicago-based artist Kristi Kohut to bring her bright and bold style to one of the show’s backstage spaces, where her celebrity guests hang out.

“We were inspired,” Clarkson said of Kohut’s work. “I love color. I think I need it. I’m one of those people that can go real zero dark thirty, so I’m like let’s bring color in!”

Kohut, who is known for her colorful and glittery mixed media works, incorporated her signature stripes as well as her home décor collection into the space. The focal point is an iridescent work that reads “RADIATE LOVE,” which Kohut says “seemed like the perfect piece for the space” as Clarkson “just radiates love, and so does everybody around here.”