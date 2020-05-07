Kelly Clarkson Is Selling Her $10 Million Los Angeles Home — See Inside!

The singer and her family are currently quarantined on their ranch in Montana

Kelly Clarkson is selling her Los Angeles home for nearly $10 million.

The 9,839 sq. ft. house was custom-built in 2018, according to its listing, which TMZ reported was Clarkson's Wednesday. It boasts eight-bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and two half-baths. It is currently on the market for $9,995,000.

Located in the San Fernando Valley area of Encino, the rustic meets industrial home features an open floor plan and high wood-beamed ceilings.

the listing touts the house as both "inspirational and practical."

In addition to a gourmet kitchen, a master suite complete with fireplace and private patio, the property also includes a two-level guest house that itself has two bathrooms and a full kitchen.

The outdoor space is equally as stunning and made to entertain, with a pool, fire pit and pizza outdoor kitchen featuring a pizza oven.

"Combining art, design and functionality, this masterpiece elevates daily life to a whole new level," the listing promises.

Clarkson, 38, and her family — including husband Brandon Blackstock, kids River Rose, 5, and Remington Alexander, 3, and her step-children Seth, 13, and Savannah, 18 — are currently social distancing on their "Vintage Valley" ranch in Montana.

The singer recently gave fans a look inside the property with a video shared on YouTube, revealing horse runs and fire pits as well as a tour of the family’s one-room log cabin, where the family of six is currently staying during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“We literally work almost seven days a week, if not seven days a week, so when we have time off we really like to check out,” the American Idol alum said in the video. “It’s nice to get into nature . . . it’s nice to just come out here and sit by the stream and hear the water flowing and be around all the trees.”

“It’s a really beautiful ranch and it’s a nice getaway for our family,” Clarkson added. “It’s something Brandon and I have dreamed about since we were both kids. This is what we would call home.”

The family previously relocated to Los Angeles from the musician's lakeside mansion in Henderson, Tennessee when Clarkson began filming The Kelly Clarkson Show.