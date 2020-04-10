Image zoom Wayfair

Now that social distancing is in full swing, most of us have been spending way more time at home than usual. Naturally, that means we want to redecorate every room. Luckily, Kelly Clarkson and Wayfair teamed up to curate an entire home collection filled with furniture and decor inspired by “French-country style.”

The Kelly Clarkson Home collection currently includes over 500 hand-picked items, including living room furniture, bedding and bedroom furniture, and home office essentials. Plenty of items in Clarkson’s collection are currently on sale, too. You can even find rugs, lighting, and wall decor with prices starting at just $20. Since the collection combines glamorous, feminine pieces (like this pink velvet sofa) and rustic, boho options (like this distressed end table), you can mix and match to find what works best for your home and taste. And later this year, Wayfair plans on adding 1,500 more curated pieces to the collection.

Believe it or not, the launch of Kelly Clarkson Home couldn’t come at a better time. That’s because 25 percent of the profits from the collection’s sales will go to COVID-19 relief efforts from now until April 17. “I’m proud that we can use the launch of Kelly Clarkson Home as a meaningful opportunity to lend a hand and give back, with profits benefiting the current crisis and those impacted,” Clarkson said in a statement.

That means you can upgrade your home for a much-needed spring refresh, and feel good about where your money is going — that’s something we can all stand behind. Shop our favorite pieces from the Kelly Clarkson Home Collection at Wayfair below while a portion of the proceeds can still benefit those in need:

