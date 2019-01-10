Kelly Bensimon Once Made a DIY Knock-Off of $25K Stuffed Animal Chair Travis Scott Gave Stormi

Kelly Bensimon is crafty!

Years before Travis Scott gifted his 11-month-old daughter Stormi a very special — and incredibly expensive — stuffed animal chair, the Real Housewives of New York City alum made a DIY version for her own little girls.

And while a real creation from Brazilian designer brothers Humberto and Fernando Campana will set you back between $15,000 and $25,000, Bensimon picked up her building materials from Kmart, and her own home.

In a 2011 clip from RHONY, Bensimon decided to make her own version of a “gazillion dollar” chair her costar Jill Zarin had in her own home.

“There’s an Italian designer who made this amazing chair that’s a gazillion dollars that Jill has and I always wanted it,” the mother of two explains in the clip, likely referring to the Campanas’ signature pieces, which they’ve been producing for a decade. “So I decided to take Sea and Teddy’s stuffed animals and put them on a chair, so they had their own version of the gazillion dollar chair.”

“The technique is Kmart chair, stuffed animals and a glue gun — and lots and lots of love,” she remarked, as she affixed plush toy after plush toy to the chair.

Bensimon went on to show off the finished product on a 2011 episode of the Rachael Ray show.

“This is what I call the memory chair,” she remarked, explaining that she got the idea to make it during a trip to Kmart.

“Over Christmas, I was with my two girls —Teddy is 10 my older daughter. Sea is 12 — we were in Kmart and they’re like, ‘I want this stuffed animal. I want that stuffed animal.’ I saw this chair and I thought to myself, ‘Oh, I know what I could do,’ ” she explained.

“This would be a great gift for someone,” she added. “My kids loved it. We had so much fun making it.”

Although the Campanas’ pieces are already extremely expensive, it’s likely Stormi’s new fluffy chair, which is a collaboration between the Sao Paolo-based duo and the internationally recognized American artist Kaws, costs more than $25,000.

The piece was one of three displayed by the gallery Friedman Benda, which represents the Campanas, during Miami Design Week and Art Basel Miami Beach in December.

“The limited edition series sold out during the run of the fair to an international clientele of mostly contemporary art collectors, including Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner,” a representative for Friedman Benda told PEOPLE, adding, “To protect our collectors we don’t disclose pricing.”

“Daddy dropped off a new chair for Stormi and omg this girl threw the bag over her shoulder i can’t,” Jenner captioned a video of Stormi (above) perched on the fancy seat. In the Instagram clip, someone hands her a tiny Louis Vuitton bag and can be heard saying, “You’re so cute.” Stormi says, “bye,” adorably waving.

Jenner also shared a photo of herself on the chair. “Mood all 2019,” she wrote alongside the photo.

The Kaws x Campana collaboration included a second chair and love seat made of pink stuffed animals and the black chair that now presumably resides in Jenner’s $12 Million Hidden Hills home, or the $13.45 million Beverly Hills mansion she and Scott recently bought together (and split the cost).

Stormi’s piece is made of black Felix the Cat toys with X’s for eyes, a Kaws signature. The artist frequently borrows likenesses of famous characters for his works, which include large-scale sculptures and murals.

The Campanas also incorporate some famous figures, like Mickey Mouse, in their stuffed animal pieces, according to Dezeen.