Bargain Block and Rock the Block stars Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas have been together for 9 years, and recently celebrated the 5-year anniversary of the day they got engaged

HTGV Stars Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas Say They're 'Too Damn Busy to Actually Get Married'

Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas have a lot of things on their plates, and planning a trip down the aisle isn't one of them!

The couple and HGTV stars — who made their debut on the network with Bargain Block and are currently appearing in the all-star renovation competition series Rock the Block — revealed on Monday that they don't have a wedding date on the books yet, despite their 5-year-long engagement.

Their revelation came as the pair celebrated the anniversary of the day they got engaged, back in 2017.

What's keeping them from saying their "I dos?" Turns out, it's the very thing pushing them into the spotlight these days: work.

"Five years ago today we got engaged but we've been too damn busy to actually get married," Bynum wrote on Instagram, captioning a selfie of him and Thomas. "One day!"

He added, in hashtag form, that "five years goes too fast."

Bynum and Thomas live in Detroit, Michigan, where they run a business (Nine Design + Homes) buying abandoned houses in neglected neighborhoods and flipping them, selling them as finished, furnished starter homes for lower-income buyers.

The two met in 2013 when they were both living in Colorado, they told Pride Source last April, through Match.com. They dated while living there for years before moving to Detroit in April 2017.

"Neither of us had ever been to Michigan before we moved here," Bynum told the outlet. "Detroit kind of has, you know, a little bit of a reputation, and so when we moved here, we were a little scared. But almost immediately we realized how amazing Detroit is, and how kind and loving."

Their house-flipping skills first caught the eye of TV producers years prior, when the pair ended up building a tiny house for an episode of HGTV's Tiny Paradise while still living in Colorado. Bynum — a creative artist with an eye for design — worked perfectly with Thomas, who is skilled in construction with a PhD in physics from the University of Colorado. Their final creation became a standout on the series.

A production company had them self-produce a sizzle reel for HGTV years later in 2018, they told Pride Source. Their Motor City makeovers proved to be good enough to get them a series order in 2019. Bargain Block, their show, debuted its first season last year.

"We love taking on the absolute worst of the worst," Bynum told the outlet. "The house that no one wants or believes in, that's our jam. ... They just need someone to believe in them again."

The two are now competing on Rock the Block, as one of four teams of HGTV stars renovating a block of homes in Charleston, South Carolina for bragging rights (and the chance to have a street named in their honor in the low-country locale).

Also battling it out this season are twin sisters Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb of Unsellable Houses, husband-wife duo Dave and Jenny Marrs of Fixer to Fabulous, and real estate broker Egypt Sherrod and her builder husband Mike Jackson of Married to Real Estate.

And while working together can be tough for some couples, working together has been a good thing for Bynum and Thomas's relationship, they said.

"This has been on one of the best experiences, because you really get to know somebody in this type of environment," explained Bynum to Pride Source. "It's about finding a respectful balance."