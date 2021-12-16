This Towel Warmer Will Turn Your Bathroom Into a Cozy Oasis, and Shoppers Say It's Definitely Worth the Price

Whether it's on an airplane or in a spa, being handed a warm towel is immediately soothing and transformative. The warmth combined with the plush fabric feels like you're being hugged by a wave of comfort. Towel warmers, however, tend to be difficult to have at home. The ones you frequently see at hotels are drying bars that require installation and standalone ones can be bulky and pricey. The perfect home towel-warmer does exist though, and it's on Amazon.