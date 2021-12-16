This Towel Warmer Will Turn Your Bathroom Into a Cozy Oasis, and Shoppers Say It's Definitely Worth the Price
Whether it's on an airplane or in a spa, being handed a warm towel is immediately soothing and transformative. The warmth combined with the plush fabric feels like you're being hugged by a wave of comfort. Towel warmers, however, tend to be difficult to have at home. The ones you frequently see at hotels are drying bars that require installation and standalone ones can be bulky and pricey. The perfect home towel-warmer does exist though, and it's on Amazon.
The Keenray Bucket Style Towel Warmer is only 19 inches tall, 13 inches wide, and will turn your bathroom into a mountainside chalet-like spa. Despite how compact it is, the towel warmer is able to accommodate two oversized towels, robes, blankets, or what have you.
Buy It! Keenray Bucket Style Towel Warmer, $145.99; amazon.com
The Keenray Warmer retails for $145.99 and the nearly 900 five-star ratings say that it's well worth it.
"Definitely worth the investment for pampering yourself during a once a century global pandemic that has forced you to remain isolated," one shopper wrote. Another happy shopper shared that although it initially felt ridiculous to spend money on a towel warmer, they are so happy with theirs that they are now considering buying a second one.
This specific towel warmer has a few winning qualities. It has only one button, so it is easy to use, has a built-in feature for adding an aromatherapy scent to your towels, automatically shuts off after an hour, and penetrates the entire textile for an evenly dispersed warmth. Additionally, the inside container comes out, so you can easily keep your towel warmer clean.
For a seasonal pick me up or an easy product that will transform your self care and bathroom rituals, consider Keenray's Towel Warmer. Keep in mind, however, that you can throw other cozy items in there such as your pajamas, blankets, and more. Get yours for $145.99 at Amazon.
