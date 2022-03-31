The home was put on the market after the singer and her fiance, actor Orlando Bloom, relocated to the celeb-favorite enclave north of the city

Katy Perry Is Selling Her L.A. Mansion for Nearly $20 Million After Relocating to Montecito

Katy Perry is saying goodbye to her stunning Los Angeles mansion.

PEOPLE confirmed the 37-year-old singer has listed the 5,427-square-foot home with Brett Lawyer of Hilton & Hyland for a whopping $19,475,000.

Perry and her fiance, Orlando Bloom, 45, purchased a new house in the celeb-favorite enclave of Montecito, Calif., in 2020, a real estate source previously told PEOPLE.

At the time, a Bloom insider explained, "Katy grew up in Santa Barbara and always loved it there. Orlando has come to love it as well. He always enjoyed Malibu, but finds Montecito even better since it's much more private."

The five-bedroom, six-bathroom home she's selling sits on more than an acre of land, and, according to the listing, includes standout features like parking for "dozens" of cars, on-site security, a sauna, a private gym, a cold plunge pool and a wood-paneled library with a fireplace.

The vine-covered, villa-inspired home is located down a quarter-mile-long driveway behind an imposing gate and is surrounded by a lush lawn with an infinity pool, outdoor lounge area and dining terrace. Photos also show a kids' treehouse and swing in the backyard, which has canyon views.

Per the listing, the home is also near private hiking paths and Franklin Canyon trails.

Inside, the primary suite features another fireplace, an adjoining marble-clad bath, double closets and a private terrace.

Dirt reported that Perry's property is located in an area of the city popular with A-listers, citing Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden, Nicole Richie and Joel Madden and Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher as past residents.

Perry and Bloom's new home is a 7,167-square-foot property that was initially listed for $16.25 million. It was built in 1934 and boasts six bedrooms, 12 bathrooms and sits on 8.9 acres, the real estate source told PEOPLE.

The couple, who were first linked romantically in January 2016, got engaged in February 2019, and welcomed daughter Daisy, 1, in August 2020, felt the quieter setting would be a great place for their child to grow up, the Bloom insider noted.

