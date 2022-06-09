The Vanderpump Rules stars announced their split in March, but continued to share this home until recently

Katie Maloney Says Goodbye to House She Shared with Ex Tom Schwartz: 'Like Attending My Own Funeral'

Katie Maloney is saying one last goodbye to the home she shared with ex Tom Schwartz.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 35, shared a heartfelt post to Instagram this week detailing her feelings about letting go of a physical piece of her relationship.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I hate goodbyes. And this one hurts a lot. The emotions and words are hard to pin down. Closing this chapter on my life feels like attending my own funeral," she wrote in a caption accompanying a photo of her sitting alone on the floor in an empty room.

"But I'm very much alive," she continued. "Thank you house for being the coziest brightest home, for the memories, for being my sanctuary, for letting me dress you up like a hallmark movie set at Christmas and for being OURS. I'm going to miss coming home."

Maloney tagged Schwartz, 39, in the post which comes just a few months after she filed for divorce from her co-star and partner of 12 years.

The Vanderpump Rules reality stars first announced their split on their respective Instagram accounts on March 15 and a week later, Maloney filed at the Los Angeles Superior Court, PEOPLE confirmed.

Katie Maloney Says Goodbye to Home Amid Divorce Katie Maloney | Credit: Katie Maloney/Instagram

On the March 18 episode of Maloney's podcast You're Gonna Love Me, she shared that she and her ex were still living together in their house after making the decision to end their relationship.

"We're just trying to navigate these steps together, and, you know, really work on becoming friends," she said.

According to Bravotv.com on June 4, Maloney shared an update on her Instagram story about her plans to move out.

"In case you're wondering...I just live amongst a sea of boxes," she wrote on Instagram along with a photo of her sitting by a stack of boxes. "Moving in 2 days."

Tom Schwartz; Katie Maloney-Schwartz Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney | Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

In May, Maloney opened up about her decision to end her marriage after 12 years on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast.

"The minute I made that choice the thing I was scared of the most became like a gift — became an opportunity for opportunity and I was no longer scared of it," she explained.

"It doesn't mean it was not sad, and not heartbreaking, because it 100 percent is," she added. "It was — it gutted me. But I think just leaning in and trusting your gut and listening to that because it's about, always about, the relationship with yourself and nurturing that."

Maloney also said she was not "trying to get a boyfriend" but is happy to mingle, adding, "I like going out, flirting, or like, I've been on a date."