Katie Holmes Lists Her Calabasas Estate for $4.6 Million 6 Months After Split from Jamie Foxx

Katie Holmes is ready to say goodbye to the star-studded neighborhood of Calabasas.

The Dawson’s Creek alum, 40, has placed her 6,200-square-foot mansion on the market, the Los Angeles Times reports, asking $4.625 million for the half-acre estate. Scott Cort of Sotheby’s International Realty holds the current listing.

The mother-of-one purchased the two-story, Tudor-style home — which is located in the guard-gated Oaks community — for $3.795 million five years ago, the Times reports. In addition to the six-bedroom, seven-bathroom main house, the estate also comes with a guest house on the property.

Undeveloped land surrounds the entire compound and the ample outdoor living space features a pool, spa, sunken fire pit and basketball half court out back.

Inside the home, picture windows flood the rooms in natural light on the main floor, highlighting the mostly off-white walls and dark wood finishes and floors throughout. A vaulted entrance opens up to an elegant set of stairs which lead to a lofted library in the main living area, a cozy addition to the otherwise fairly formal space.

Also on the main floor is the kitchen, which is centered around a massive white-stone island. Shiny black cabinets and stainless-steel appliances complete the space.

The second floor is home to the master suite, where a chandelier hangs over the bed, and large windows provide expansive views. A sitting room and sundeck anchor the space.

News of the listing comes three months after PEOPLE confirmed in August that Holmes had split from musician Jamie Foxx, whom she had been dating for six years.

“Jamie and Katie split,” a music entertainment source told PEOPLE at the time, noting that the couple parted ways in May. The pair had been linked since 2013, though they never officially confirmed their ultra-private relationship.

Reps for both actors had no immediate comment.

The actress has been keeping busy, recently stepping into the director’s chair. “I directed my first film, All We Had, a couple of years ago and I’ve been working to get my second film ready so I’m excited to continue,” Holmes told Elle UK for their December 2019 issue.