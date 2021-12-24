Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

"I normally start decorating in October, then keep adding until December," Kathy Hilton told Architectural Digest of her Christmas decor

Kathy Hilton Gives a Tour Of Her Bel-Air Home as It's All Decked Out for the Holidays

Kathy Hilton is proving she goes all out with her Christmas decor.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 62, welcomed Architectural Digest for a tour of her Bel-Air family mansion, which is fully decked out for the holidays and will keep its festive look all the way through February.

"I normally start decorating in October, then keep adding until December," she told the magazine.

Throughout Hilton's home — which includes seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, multiple sitting rooms, and more — each space has a different vibe with holiday decor to match.

"My blue-and-white room reminds me of Southampton, New York. My library reminds me of New York City, in a townhouse or an apartment, with the dark wood. Then, if you're standing in the living room, it's all butter yellow, pale blue, creams, with a little bit of apricot or maybe shrimp or blush," she said.

Along with decorative wreaths, garland, and holiday figurines, almost every room also highlights an artificial Christmas tree, including one she leaves undecorated until her family — sons Barron Hilton and Conrad Hilton, daughters Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton Rothschild, and husband Richard — can trim it together.

Kathy Hilton's Dazzling Holiday Home Credit: Architectural Digest/ youtube

"I have one in the library, one in the living room. One in the sunroom and one in the entry. Boy, I could have a sale here," she said. "Usually I do not let the family touch anything. I'm a control freak when it comes to the ornaments. My husband likes to hang some of them, and I'm like, No, no, no, Rick, no."

"I lightened up about 15 years ago," she admitted.

While the inside of her home is as festive as she likes, Hilton talked to PEOPLE last month about revamping her backyard.

"It was pretty, but it was not functional, and it was not comfortable," she said. "It looked good. But I found that we weren't spending enough time out there."

"I think we really pulled it off. I am very, very excited," she said of the finished look.