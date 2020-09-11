"It’s a big middle finger to Hollywood and all of Beverly Hills," the comedian told PEOPLE in 2016 of the residence

Kathy Griffin Lists L.A. Home She Once Called Her 'Dream House' for $16 Million — See Inside

The comedian, 59, recently listed the eight-bedroom, 12-bathroom Bel Air estate for $15,995,000. Listed with Josh and Matt Altman of Douglas Elliman, the 13,377-square-foot home features a "sheer scale and brightness" that will "take your breath away."

The chef's kitchen boasts two islands and flows into a living room area with wood beam ceilings. Mountainous views are visible through glass doors off the master bedroom, and a large private balcony offers outdoor relaxation.

The master suite is also equipped with a fireplace, his-and-her bathrooms and two walk-in closets.

Throughout the home, there is also a home office, an in-house private theater room and a wine cellar bar. A backyard area includes a pavilion, lounging space and an infinity-edge pool.

Back in 2016, Griffin gave PEOPLE an exclusive tour of the L.A. residence, opening up about how she made it her own. The star purchased the place for $10.5 million. “This is my dream house, for sure,” she said at the time.

“It’s a big middle finger to Hollywood and all of Beverly Hills and other snooty neighborhoods where I don’t really belong,” she said of the property, adding that she embraced its “over-the-top” elements and its “ridiculous rooms.”

The Emmy winner also addressed her extensive wine cellar — which she had trouble fully stocking.

“I have a wine cellar that’s for a thousand bottles of wine,” Griffin told PEOPLE. “If one more person is like, 'When are you going to fill it..." I’m thinking, 'I don’t know, when a thousand people come over?'”

Griffin also shared that she kept her Grammy and Emmy awards on display in her minimalist-yet-luxe foyer. She's put a guest book there that was a gift to her from Joan Rivers. "Whenever people don’t want to sign it, I always show them Joan’s as the first signature," she said. "'That’s right, get your pen, Joan wants you to sign it, so sign it!'"