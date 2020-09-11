Kathy Griffin Lists L.A. Home She Once Called Her 'Dream House' for $16 Million — See Inside

"It’s a big middle finger to Hollywood and all of Beverly Hills," the comedian told PEOPLE in 2016 of the residence

By Benjamin VanHoose
September 11, 2020 11:52 AM
Tibrina Hobson/Getty; Marc Angeles

Kathy Griffin is bidding adieu to her Los Angeles home.

The comedian, 59, recently listed the eight-bedroom, 12-bathroom Bel Air estate for $15,995,000. Listed with Josh and Matt Altman of Douglas Elliman, the 13,377-square-foot home features a "sheer scale and brightness" that will "take your breath away."

The chef's kitchen boasts two islands and flows into a living room area with wood beam ceilings. Mountainous views are visible through glass doors off the master bedroom, and a large private balcony offers outdoor relaxation.

The master suite is also equipped with a fireplace, his-and-her bathrooms and two walk-in closets.

Throughout the home, there is also a home office, an in-house private theater room and a wine cellar bar. A backyard area includes a pavilion, lounging space and an infinity-edge pool.

Back in 2016, Griffin gave PEOPLE an exclusive tour of the L.A. residence, opening up about how she made it her own. The star purchased the place for $10.5 million. “This is my dream house, for sure,” she said at the time.

“It’s a big middle finger to Hollywood and all of Beverly Hills and other snooty neighborhoods where I don’t really belong,” she said of the property, adding that she embraced its “over-the-top” elements and its “ridiculous rooms.”

The Emmy winner also addressed her extensive wine cellar — which she had trouble fully stocking.

“I have a wine cellar that’s for a thousand bottles of wine,” Griffin told PEOPLE. “If one more person is like, 'When are you going to fill it..." I’m thinking, 'I don’t know, when a thousand people come over?'”

Griffin also shared that she kept her Grammy and Emmy awards on display in her minimalist-yet-luxe foyer. She's put a guest book there that was a gift to her from Joan Rivers. "Whenever people don’t want to sign it, I always show them Joan’s as the first signature," she said. "'That’s right, get your pen, Joan wants you to sign it, so sign it!'"

She also had a framed photo of the late comedy legend in her home office: "I have my own office, which I love. There’s a beautiful picture of Joan Rivers and she looks over me and watches me with guidance."

