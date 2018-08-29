Southern Charm's Kathryn Dennis Escapes Thomas Ravenel's Breakup Drama in the Bahamas

While Thomas Ravenel and Ashley Jacobs are working through the fallout from their breakup, Kathryn Dennis says “Life is Gucci” in the Bahamas.

Dennis, 27, and her Southern Charm co-star, Naomie Olindo, 25, jetted off to Harbour Island, where they hopped aboard a boat called “Da Salty Pig” with two friends. “But we ain’t salty and we ain’t a pig,” Dennis said in her Instagram story.

The group spent their day listening to Cardi B, swimming with the island’s famous pigs in the ocean and tanning on the boat.

“Much sunburn. Very ouch,” Olindo wrote on an Instagram showing the four ladies posing together in their swimsuits.

At one point during the boat day, Olindo filmed Dennis trying to thwart any potential sunburn by putting on a pink SPF shirt and slathering sunscreen all over her face.

Kathryn Dennis/Instagram

RELATED: Southern Charm’s Patricia Altschul Gives a Tour of her Charleston Mansion, Complete with Four Bars

Dennis posted a series of videos on her Instagram Stories, including a boomerang where she sported sparkly pink Gucci sunglasses. “Living my best life,” she said in one video.

Kathryn Dennis/Instagram

After their day at sea, the group of friends returned to land and rode around in a golf cart.

Kathryn Dennis/Instagram

On Tuesday, Dennis shared a photo of herself wearing a blue cover up while soaking up some sun in another pair of sparkly sunglasses. “These lips were made for paradise just like me,” she wrote.

Dennis and Olindo’s girls’ getaway comes just one day after her ex Ravenel—with whom she shares her daughter Kensie, 4, and son Saint, 2 and a half—and his ex-girlfriend Ashley Jacobs had a falling on social media. Jacobs confirmed their split after a year of dating through an teary Instagram video on August 15.

WATCH THIS: Thomas Ravenel and Ex Kathryn Dennis Spend Father’s Day Weekend at Beach Amid Assault Claims

Ravenel claims Jacobs cheated on him, an allegation she denied to PEOPLE.

“I never cheated on Thomas,” Jacobs, 33, said, explaining she only recently began pursuing romantic interests again.

“We had agreed to go our separate ways, and I told him I wanted to see other people,” she explained. “When he saw that I was out with friends, he got angry and made assumptions that I was dating other guys. And when he confronted me about it, I blocked him because it wasn’t worth my energy. It’s toxic and unhealthy. So he went on a tweet storm.”

On August 26, Ravenel, 55, made his Twitter account public and wrote two tweets that were seemingly directed at Jacobs.

RELATED: Southern Charm New Orleans’ Reagan Charleston Admits She Once ‘Shot My Gun’ into Her Dining Room

“Today, my personal life just took a huge upward turn,” he wrote in the first. “I finally have more than enough information to move forward without any doubt or hesitation and I’ll never look back.”

“After 30 years I finally understand the lyrics from that wonderful Chicago tune: If she would have been faithful, if she could have been true, then I would have been cheated, I would have never known real love,” he followed up in the second.