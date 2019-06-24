Kathryn Dennis has said goodbye to her pricey, pink Charleston home — and already has plans for an impressive new place.

The Southern Charm star moved out of the five-story townhouse she was renting for herself and her two children — St. Julien Rembert (Saint), 3, and Kensington Calhoun (Kensie), 5 — whom she shares with ex Thomas Ravenel, PEOPLE confirms.

Dennis had been paying $6,600 per month for the 2,800-square-foot home located in one of the city’s most desirable historic neighborhoods. When she showed it off in the current season, the reality star, who also has a children’s furniture line, said she planned to put down “roots” and make the four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath property a family home.

“With everything that’s going on legally. I could get full custody,” she said in an interview featured on the show. (Dennis currently shares 50/50 custody with Ravenel, but is asking for full custody as he awaits trial on an assault charge, which he denies.) “So I wanted to find a home for us where we could plant our roots.”

However, the financial burden has since caused her to relocate once again and reevaluate her spending habits, she tells PEOPLE exclusively.

“The custody case is costing me a lot financially, so I’m having to adult officially in every way,” she said in May. “I’m now meeting with an accountant. I’m working towards building my credit. I’m just trying to be more responsible on the whole with my finances.”

And while she’s also said her former home’s five-story layout was a pain, she admits the excessive cost was “part of the reason why I moved out. It was too large of an amount of money to be spending when I need to be building savings.”

“I’m in this house now, which I love, because it’s just more manageable,” she said during a PEOPLE photo shoot at the property in May. “There’s bedrooms for the kids and me, a nice backyard, and a basement apartment where my mom can stay.”

But her current real estate portfolio is a bit more complex. Dennis also has her late grandfather’s house in nearby Mt. Pleasant, she says. And she’s looking to building a new, custom home of her own in the area.

“A big part of my future will be building my own house,” the fashion designer explained. “I’ve been in the market for a house for a really long time. Currently, I’m renting because of the custody thing. I don’t want to spend a large amount of money on anything yet. But I’m looking at land right now.”

Dennis will be working with her business partner, designer Donna Steele, and Steele’s husband, who works in construction, to make the the dream a reality, she explained. “They’re going to work with me and we’re going to build a house.”

“I’m really excited, because I haven’t had a home in a really long time,” she said “I’ve literally moved to like, five different states, 10 different houses, since I had kids. I’m ready for my home.”