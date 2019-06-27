Southern Charm Star Kathryn Dennis' Former Charleston Home Hits the Market for $1.8 Million

If moving in to Southern Charm star Kathryn Dennis’ former townhouse sounds, well, charming, consider this your chance.

The reality star’s former five-story, salmon-pink Charleston pad has hit the market for $1.8 million.

Dennis, 26, rented the home, which appears on the current season of the Bravo series, with her two children, St. Julien Rembert (Saint), 3, and Kensington Calhoun (Kensie) 5, but recently moved out, noting her custody battle with ex Thomas Ravenel “is costing me.”

“I’m just trying to be more responsible on the whole with my finances. That’s part of the reason why I moved out of the other house; because it was too large of an amount of money to be spending when I need to be building savings,” she told PEOPLE in May during a photo shoot at her new place.

Image zoom William Means Real Estate & Keen Eye Marketing; Inset: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

The four-bedroom, four-bath home sits in one of the South Carolina city’s most desirable historic neighborhoods. It was updated in 2015 to follow LEED standards, giving it energy-efficient windows, a water filtration system and Thermador appliances.

The house, built in 1970, is listed with Lyles Geer of William Means Real Estate, an affiliate of Christie’s International.

RELATED: Kathryn Dennis Has Moved Out of $6,600/Month Charleston Townhouse — and Has Plans for a New Place

Image zoom William Means Real Estate & Keen Eye Marketing

Image zoom William Means Real Estate & Keen Eye Marketing

The bright and airy space boasts a gourmet kitchen with modern white cabinets that opens into one of two living spaces.

Three fireplaces are scattered throughout the 2,800 square feet. There’s also an office, laundry room, finished basement and suspended stairwell with custom cypress planking.

To take advantage of the warm South Carolina summers, there’s an enclosed garden with stone floors and a surrounding brick wall, plus a leased parking space at the back.

Image zoom William Means Real Estate & Keen Eye Marketing

Image zoom William Means Real Estate & Keen Eye Marketing

The reality star had previously expressed a desire to put down “roots” in the abode, but told PEOPLE earlier this month that the financial burden (she was paying $6,600/month) was too much considering her legal troubles.

Dennis and Ravenel, 56, currently share 50/50 custody of their children, but she is fighting for full custody as Ravenel awaits trial on an assault charge, which he denies.

Image zoom William Means Real Estate & Keen Eye Marketing

“The custody case is costing me a lot financially, so I’m having to adult officially in every way,” she explained.

RELATED: Kathryn Dennis Reveals Plans to Build New, Custom Home, but Says Custody Battle ‘Is Costing Me’

Ravenel, meanwhile, also has a home on the market; he put his $3.9 million home on Edisto Island, known as Brookland Plantation, up for sale earlier this month.

The 4,284-square-foot estate has been Ravenel’s home for the past 13 years.