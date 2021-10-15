Kathie Lee Gifford Gave the Conn. Mansion She Shared with Late Husband Frank to Son Cody

"My son and his wife live there now," the former Today host tells PEOPLE of the New York-area home. "And that just makes me so happy"

Kathie Lee Gifford is happy to keep the home she shared with late husband Frank in the family!

The former Today host, 68, recently shared with PEOPLE that her son Cody and his wife, Erika Brown, are living in the Greenwich, Connecticut, mansion that she shared with her late husband, who died in 2015.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Telling PEOPLE that she loves going back to the New York area for visits after moving to Tennessee in 2019, she added, "but my son and his wife live there now. And that just makes me so happy."

Looking back on her move to Nashville, Gifford explained that she decided to head south when both of her kids lived in California.

"It was the missing of my children in my beautiful, beautiful home that had once been so filled with laughter, and music, and dogs barking, and smells of the grill going, and the seagulls," she said.

She added that at the time, with the absence of Cody, 31, and daughter Cassidy, 28, "it was more like a morgue than home."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Now, with Cody living in the Connecticut house and Cassidy and her husband, Ben Wierda, living nearby in Nashville, Gifford is overjoyed to have "my children back in my life in both homes."

She hinted that she's looking forward to grandchildren — "one day, the Lord might bless us with little tiny feet running around" — but recognized "that's in God's hands."

"But in the meantime, life is sweet here," Gifford said, adding that she is "a deeply grateful woman to be so content and so happy at this point in my life, this season of my life, when so many people are finding it harder and harder to find a reason to get up in the morning."

Gifford also spoke to PEOPLE about Cassidy and Wierda's second wedding over the weekend after first tying the knot in an intimate backyard ceremony during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.