Katharine McPhee Lists 1930s Hollywood Hills Home for Nearly $2.7 Million – See Inside!
Katharine McPhee is saying goodbye to her gorgeous Spanish-style home.
Nestled in the Hollywood Hills on a private lot, the actress, singer and broadway star's 3,527-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bathroom property has recently hit the market for a cool $2,695,000.
McPhee, 37, who married husband David Foster, 72, in 2019 and welcomed a son with the music producer in February 2021, is letting go of a 1930 build on almost a third of an acre.
The turnkey property offers charming details throughout, tons of natural light, built-in shelving in many of the living spaces, and gorgeous wood beams throughout.
Fred Thomas of The Agency holds the listing.
The soaring living room features an eye-catching white stone fireplace, vaulted wood ceilings and skylights. Wood floors and arched doorways add to the quaint feeling of the space.
The home's chef-inspired kitchen boasts quartz countertops, stainless-steel appliances, a wine fridge, and custom cabinetry with Italian hardware.
Elsewhere, there's a sunny breakfast nook, a cozy seating off the main living room, and a large formal dining room with French doors leading to a terrace overlooking the yard.
The main level also holds a guest suite with original wood paneling and a full bath and another bedroom with a private entrance that can be used as a gym or small guest room. T
he two other suites – including the primary bedroom with dual walk-in closets and a spa-inspired bathroom – are on the second floor.
The other upstairs suite also has a private balcony and a bonus room that can be used as an office, extra closet or reading nook, and features mountain views.
Outside, there's a courtyard with a built-in barbecue, fireplace, and sitting area that's perfect for entertaining.