Kate Walsh Shows Off Her New Home in Australia with Fiance Andrew Nixon: 'I Feel Really Lucky'

Kate Walsh is excited to put down roots in Australia!

In an interview with The Spruce, the Emily in Paris actress, 55, opened up about her big move to Australia and the process of purchasing and renovating a home there. After meeting "the love of her life," fiancé Andrew Nixon, in Perth, she tells the outlet, she feels content spending her time there.

"I'm really lucky to have a great rounded life right now," she says. "I feel like that's one of the things living in Australia has given me is a great life. I met the love of my life, and I've got my little old cat and little old dog down there."

The Spruce

Of her home design aesthetic, the actress says she prefers "simpler and calmer" elements with influences from nature, noting that she uses every single room in her new abode.

"I really wanted to let nature dictate everything and have it be this calm, peaceful place so that the ocean and outdoors are really the star of the show," Walsh says. "I wanted to do something I'd never done before, which was more modern and neutral and Danish."

The Spruce

The Grey's Anatomy star emphasized the importance of leaning into the region's chilled out energy when it came to designing the rooms in her home.

"I also like to lie around a lot, so it has to be relaxed. That's just the vibe of Australia, too," she explains. "I wanted that to really dictate and have the house be sort of a piece of that and flowing into that."

With such a busy schedule, Walsh added how "lucky" she is to have a home that feels like a "place of rest and comfort," and where she can unwind with "her person."

The Spruce

In October, the actress confirmed her engagement to Nixon after accidentally sharing the exciting update during an Instagram Live. Walsh was going live with her Private Practice costar, Amy Brenneman, when she introduced Nixon as her fiancé.

Right after Walsh's accidental slip, Brenneman then told Nixon that his fiancé "just 100 percent outed your engagement." Walsh agreed, though her engagement ring was clearly noticeable on her finger.

Once the milestone was shared on social media, the couple made their first public appearance later that month for the 2022 Telethon Gala — a charity event that supports children with life-threatening diseases.

The pair had kept their relationship mostly private since 2020 when they were first linked.