If Your Home Needs a Spring Decor Refresh, Don’t Miss This Kate Spade Bedding Sale

With the first official day of spring right around the corner, it's just about time to take on the annual task of spring cleaning. That of course means getting organized, sorting through closets, and if you're thinking ahead of the game, upgrading to a robot vacuum to take on some of the daily work for you.
But aside from the usual deep cleaning and organizational tasks that come with the arrival of spring, it's also the perfect opportunity to give your home decor a refresh. And thanks to Nordstrom Rack's current markdowns on Kate Spade New York bedding, you can give the space you spend the most time in the revamp it deserves.
Right now, you can snag discounts of up to 45 percent bedding, duvet covers, decorative pillows, and more from the lifestyle brand best known for its whimsical florals, punchy patterns, and overall just plain fun designs. From vibrant colors to crisp white linens, the sale includes something suited for everyone's personal home design taste.
But it's not just where you catch your beauty sleep that can get an upgrade when you shop the sale. If you're in the market for new table settings, start with these on-sale ceramic stoneware plates for a stylish blank slate. For the bathroom? Try a mod-inspired shower curtain for a pop of color. And of course, nothing says "spring is here" quite like eyelet does, which is why it's perfect timing for stocking up on a few decorative pillows featuring the seasonal fabric to throw on your couch or in your favorite reading nook.
After spending more time than ever inside over the last year, this year's annual spring cleaning feels a little different. Treat yourself and re-energize your space with the help of some pretty floral sheets — especially while they're on sale.
Below, shop the best Kate Spade New York bedding deals available at Nordstrom Rack.
Buy It! Kate Spade New York Blue Grand Floral Full/Queen Comforter 3-Piece Set, $126.97 (orig. $169.99); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Kate Spade New York Lavender Breeze Blocks Full/Queen Comforter 3-Piece Set, $126.97 (orig. $169.99); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Kate Spade New York Lavender Carnation Full Duvet Cover Set, $112.97 (orig. $149.99); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Kate Spade New York Falling Flowers Duvet Cover Set, $112.97 (orig. $149.99); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Kate Spade New York Dot Dash Comforter 3-Piece Set, $164.97 (orig. $219.99); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Kate Spade New York Floral Dots Duvet Cover 3-Piece Set, $149.97 (orig. $199.99); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Kate Spade New York Charcoal Scallop Row Comforter 3-Piece Set, $126.97 (orig. $169.99); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Kate Spade New York White Oversized Eyelet Decorative Pillow, $36.97 (orig. $49.99); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Kate Spade New York Dahlia Floral Throw Pillow, $66.97 (orig. $89.99); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Kate Spade New York Lavender Reversible Velvet and Linen Pillow, $36.97 (orig. $49.99); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Kate Spade New York Rooftop Scene Throw Pillow, $66.97 (orig. $89.99); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Kate Spade New York Multi Hello Decorative Pillow, $36.97 (orig. $49.99); nordstromrack.com
