Kate Spade's $6.4 Million N.Y.C. Apartment Listed for Sale 1 Year After Her Death

Fashion designer Kate Spade‘s New York City apartment has been put up for sale one year after her tragic death at 55.

The 3,025-square-foot abode located on Park Avenue in Manhattan’s Upper East Side neighborhood, is listed for $6.35 million with Randall Gianopulos of Sotheby’s International Realty. According to the Wall Street Journal, the late designer and her husband/business partner Andy Spade purchased the home 20 years ago for $2.675 million. Spade died by suicide in June 2018.

Located in a luxury building, the home boasts two bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and two suites for staff that could be used as home offices, according to the listing. In September 2016, two years before her death, Kate showed off her home to PEOPLE. The spacious foyer was once covered with floor-to-ceiling artwork.

“It was actually one of the reasons I bought the apartment because I love the fact that you had some breathing space when you walked in the room,” Kate told PEOPLE. “And we decided to fill it, obviously, with a lot of art. It’s very much like our design, it’s very much like how I dress.”

The living room was another favorite room of the late designer. “Honestly, I know so many people do not use their living room,” she said, “we really do.” She called the space — which featured a large ink-blot art piece over the fireplace — more “bold” than the “free-flowing” foyer.

In new photos shared by WSJ, the abode seems comparatively spare, with more subdued furniture and less color, except for one of the rooms, which boasts red walls and a red built-in bookshelf.

After Kate’s tragic death, Andy and their daughter Frances Beatrix, 13, relocated to the West Coast.

“He has been in California taking care of his daughter,” Elyce Arons, the CEO of Frances Valentine and one of Kate’s oldest and closest friends, told PEOPLE in November. Arons had launched the Frances Valentine brand in 2016 with Kate and Andy, a decade after they sold Kate Spade New York.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273- TALK (8255), text “HOME” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.