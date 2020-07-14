Kate Hudson Is the Latest Celebrity to Declare Her Love of This ‘Heaven’-Like Throw Blanket

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Kate Hudson is many things: She’s an actress, an entrepreneur, a style icon, a podcast host, a beauty expert, and a mom. Like so many parents, she can't help but gush about her children on social media. Just last week, she posted a picture of her son, Ryder, on Instagram. And while many of the comments were about how much the 16-year-old looks like his famous mom and grandma, Goldie Hawn, others were focused on the fuzzy blanket in the frame.

“Verry cute… Side note… What is that blanket made of… It looks like heaven,” one user wrote. The comment tallied up 80 likes, a handful of replies, and even a response from Hudson herself. “Ah yes… a barefoot dreamy heaven,” she wrote back, tagging the brand Barefoot Dreams in her note.

Just like that, the CozyChic Throw Blanket from Barefoot Dreams became the most popular blanket among celebrities (that we know of). Last year, Chrissy Teigen deemed the same lightweight throw the perfect gift with not one, but two tweets about it. Coupled with Hudson’s glowing review, that makes two celebrities who can’t stop talking about the humble blanket.

So what makes this microfiber throw so special? Perhaps it's the soft polyester material, the streamlined design, or the fact that it won’t pill or wrinkle. It’s even machine-washable and safe to toss in the dryer. Plus, the blanket racked up hundreds of positive reviews on Nordstrom from shoppers who agree with Hudson and Teigen, noting that it’s lightweight yet warm and totally worth the splurge.

“Great size for a throw, a bit of stretch to it as well so it's easy to wrap up in, and so so so so comfy and soft,” one reviewer wrote. Another added, “You won’t regret spending the extra money.”

If you run cold even in the summer or simply want to spruce up your home decor, shop the celeb-loved blanket from Nordstrom today.