Built in 1997, the 7,591-square-foot residence boasts six bedrooms and seven bathrooms

Kate Gosselin Is Selling Her Kate Plus 8 House for $1.2 Million

Kate Gosselin is parting ways with her family home.

The Kate Plus 8 star's Wernersville, Pennsylvania, abode has hit the market for $1,299,990.

As seen on her popular TLC series, which also starred twin daughters Cara and Mady, 20, and 16-year-old sextuplets Hannah, Collin, Leah, Joel, Alexis and Aaden, the 7,591-square-foot residence sits on 23 acres of private land surrounded by mature trees, grassy fields and lush greenery.

Built in 1997, the house boasts six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, as well as a family room and game room that connects to the backyard patio. There are oak and cherry hardwood floors throughout. A hunter green front door decorated with ornate glasswork opens to a spacious two-story foyer.

The gourmet chef's kitchen is perfect for a large family like Kate's, outfitted with three ovens, two dishwashers, a six-burner gas stovetop and a large island suited for serving meals.

A large formal dining room features a gas fireplace, beautiful crown molding and ample built-in storage to display treasured heirlooms.

The sprawling first-floor master bedroom has its own tiled bathroom with a soaking tub and glass shower. The property also touts four recently remodeled bedrooms with individual en-suites.

The lower level includes a laundry room with two washers and two dryers, a large storage room with custom shelves and an area that can be transformed into an office or entertainment area.

In addition to six to the main house, a three-car detached garage offers separate living quarters upstairs with its own private entrance.

Outside, there is an 850-square-foot deck with an outdoor kitchen and slate tiles for a fire pit. Across the beautifully manicured lawn is a saltwater pool complete with a spa and spiral staircase leading to a waterslide.

A three-stall horse barn connected to a 10-acre fenced paddock also sits on the gated estate.

Kate and ex-husband Jon Gosselin bought the house in 2008 for $1.1 million, according to E! Online.