Shoppers Promise This Indoor Bug Trap with 36,000+ Perfect Ratings 'Really Works,' and It's on Sale

When you're sitting in the backyard or hanging out on the porch, you expect to see a few bugs around you — but when you're inside your home, you probably prefer to keep the insects as far away from you as possible. Unfortunately, though, the occasional fly in your home is not avoidable, especially in areas with food storage and trash bins.
But there are some tried-and-true ways to keep the creatures at bay, including a highly popular indoor insect trap with more than 36,000 perfect ratings from Amazon shoppers who swear the device "really works." Plus, it's on sale right now thanks to a coupon for just $32.
Made by Katchy, the small-size insect trap is designed to catch and kill bugs like mosquitos, moths, and fruit flies, and keep your home pest-free. It works using three steps — first, the machine's UV light attracts the insect to come closer; then, the fan sucks it in; and finally, the sticky glue boards trap it at the bottom. There's no zapping required, and to empty out the trap, you just remove the glue board and replace it with a new one (four are included in your purchase, but you can add on a refill pack of eight more as backups).
The device has two-speed settings (standard or low), so you can switch it up based on the number of bugs you want to be captured or how loud you prefer the fan to be, although it's fairly quiet no matter what, according to shoppers. For best results, place the trap near a trash can, fruit bowl, planter, or anywhere else inside your home where insects like to hang out, and be sure to turn it on at night, as that's when the bugs will more likely to be most drawn to the bright UV light.
Amazon shoppers have raved about the trap's overall stylish design — it comes in black or white and can easily blend in with other tech items — as well as its effectiveness.
"This is probably one of the best things I have bought this year," wrote a five-star reviewer. Additionally, a shopper admitted they were "skeptical" before making the purchase, but said that the "amazing" machine has proved to be a game-changer, revealing, "This has changed my life. I'm no longer dousing myself in bug spray every night just to be able to sleep." And another shopper simply shared: "I have never written a review before, [but] this item saved my sanity."
While the device is usually listed at $50, you can snag it for just $32 right now. Whether your home is regularly filled with bugs or you just see them on occasion, this affordable indoor insect trap will keep them at bay and provide you with a major sense of relief.
