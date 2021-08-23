The Indoor Bug Trap That Effectively Gets Rid of Mosquitoes and Fruit Flies Is 44% Off — Today Only
If you've spent a lot of time outside this summer, chances are you've gotten your fair share of bug bites. The painful and itchy mosquito and fly bites definitely put a damper on the season, but they don't have to. Sure, you can drench yourself in bug spray, light a citronella candle, or set up a netted barrier for your indoor and outdoor spaces, but it won't effectively remove the problem. Luckily, there's an indoor fly trap that kills mosquitoes, gnats, moths, and fruit flies without harmful chemicals — one shopper found it so useful, they bought six more for their home.
The Katchy Indoor Fly Trap is a best-selling bug catcher on Amazon with over 21,500 five-star ratings — and it's on sale for 44 percent off, today only. The fly catcher attracts bugs using a UV light and a quiet-operating fan that sucks them into the chamber where they'll stick to the non-toxic glue board. Because it uses chemical- and odor-free sticky traps instead of a zapper, it's safe to use around pets and kids — plus, the replaceable pads are easy to dispose of. Its sleek design can pass as a high-tech kitchen appliance, so it won't look out of place next to your fruit bowl, garbage can, bedside table, or plants. Tip: The brand recommends running the fly catcher for three days to yield the best results, especially since it works best in the dark when the UV light is at its brightest.
Amazon shoppers love the fly trap because of its quiet motor fan, polished design, and most importantly, its sticky boards that contain the flies. One shopper even said it was "hands-down one of the most effective ways of getting rid of flying pests I've ever used."
"This thing is fantastic," this reviewer said. "My husband and our lab are constantly in and out all day and night, leaving many opportunities for these little blood suckers to sneak in. Since using this at night, our mosquito problem has virtually vanished. We leave it running all night, and in the morning there are a few mosquitoes in it every day. It has been running for a week and there is still plenty of room on the sticky pad. So far, this thing is worth every penny. Plus it's really quiet as well."
Another shopper wrote, "We get fruit flies in our house every single year. We have tried everything to get rid of them — those stupid little apple cider vinegar apple shaped catchers all over our house, essential oils, pest control spraying, and nothing has worked. This is the first thing that has finally caught them. I feel such a relief working at my desk and not having them flying in my face and biting my arms."
Hurry: You only have a few hours to shop the indoor fly trap customers love for 44 percent off at Amazon.
