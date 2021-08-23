The Indoor Bug Trap That Effectively Gets Rid of Mosquitoes and Fruit Flies Is 44% Off — Today Only

The Katchy Indoor Fly Trap is a best-selling bug catcher on Amazon with over 21,500 five-star ratings — and it's on sale for 44 percent off, today only. The fly catcher attracts bugs using a UV light and a quiet-operating fan that sucks them into the chamber where they'll stick to the non-toxic glue board. Because it uses chemical- and odor-free sticky traps instead of a zapper, it's safe to use around pets and kids — plus, the replaceable pads are easy to dispose of. Its sleek design can pass as a high-tech kitchen appliance, so it won't look out of place next to your fruit bowl, garbage can, bedside table, or plants. Tip: The brand recommends running the fly catcher for three days to yield the best results, especially since it works best in the dark when the UV light is at its brightest.