The three-story home was built in 1896 and is located in the Windsor Square neighborhood of Los Angeles

Kat Von D Lists Historic Victorian Home (Featured in Cheaper by the Dozen!) for $15 Million

Kat Von D has listed her Victorian home for a cool $15 million.

Located in the Windsor Square neighborhood of Los Angeles, the historic three-story home was built in 1896 by Isaac Newton Van Nuys and features a whopping 11 bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms, along with a two-bedroom, one-bathroom carriage house.

Kat Von D House 357 lorraine Credit: The Sher Group/Jim Bartsch

The Victorian home, which is nearly 13,000 square feet, sits on a 26,966 square foot lot. It was moved to its current location in 1915 by Van Nuys' son, J. Benton.

The gated plot boasts manicured hedges, along with a show-stopping blood-red pool that can be accessed through a secret door.

The first floor offers a grand salon that flows into a library and den, as well as a formal living room, sitting area, and formal dining area, which features stained glass windows, linenfold paneling, and is connected to an updated chef's kitchen.

An indoor/outdoor porch also serves as a breakfast nook to soak in the tranquil atmosphere.

Additionally, there is a hidden bar with hand-carved walls and the aforementioned secret door, which leads to the backyard.

The second floor has five bedrooms – some of them suites with large, walk-in closets — while the top floor has an additional three bedrooms and two bathrooms, as well as a unique entertaining and living space, complete with a theater and a bar/kitchenette area.

Some of the intricate details found inside the house include ornate floor-to-ceiling wood paneling, archways, and floors. There's also a claw-foot tub in a luxurious, black-and-gold bathroom, and chandeliers that add to the overall charm of the red brick home.

The house was shared by Von D and her husband, Rafael Reyes. The makeup mogul announced on Instagram in October that she was closing her tattoo shop, High Voltage Tattoo, and permanently moving to Indiana.

"As some of you know, we recently purchased a beautiful home on a bit of land in rural Indiana, and the more time we spend out there we realize we feel more at home there than we do here in LA," she wrote on Instagram at the time.

