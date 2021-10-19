The posh pad, located in the neighborhood of Nolita, boasts three bedrooms, plus a media room, fitness room, and six-and-a-half bathrooms

Karlie Kloss and Josh Kushner Are Selling Their $23.5M NYC Penthouse — See Inside!

Karlie Kloss and Josh Kushner are ready to part ways with their lavish New York City apartment.

The 29-year-old supermodel and her 36-year-old businessman husband, who recently welcomed baby boy Levi Joseph in March, have placed their city home on the market with an asking price of $23,500,000, PEOPLE can confirm. It's listed with Nick Gavin at Compass and Adam Modlin of Modlin Group.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Kloss and Kushner, who is the brother of former senior presidential advisor Jared Kushner and brother-in-law of Ivanka Trump, chose the downtown neighborhood of Nolita (North of Little Italy) for their residence. The penthouse condo boasts three bedrooms, six-and-a-half bathrooms, plus a media room and fitness room.

Karlie Kloss and Josh Kushner Credit: Evan Joseph

Their 1885 building was originally home to a printing facility. It wasn't until 1983 that the space was converted into condos.

Since then, the couple's penthouse has undergone luxurious upgrades, with gray-and-white marble floors in the entryway and a white oak staircase and floors, throughout. The ceilings are eye-catching -- Barrel vaulted brick highlighted by original cast iron beams and columns.

Karlie Kloss and Josh Kushner Credit: Evan Joseph

The power couple didn't shy away from the marble in their apartment. The great room features a custom Quebec Noir marble double-sided gas fireplace. And the bathrooms are embellished in variations of decorative stone.

Karlie Kloss and Josh Kushner Credit: Evan Joseph

One powder room (above) is sheathed in Brazilian Quartzite. Traveling upstairs — via the grand staircase or private elevator — visitors will find the first bathroom is decorated in Arabescatto Oro and has a freestanding Mercer tub. A second equipped with an elaborate steam shower.

Karlie Kloss and Josh Kushner Credit: Evan Joseph

The primary bedroom is spacious and sleek. It features an impressive sleeping and sitting area with a cozy gas fireplace and dual custom dressing rooms.

Karlie Kloss and Josh Kushner Credit: Evan Joseph

The mint-green kitchen, which flows into the adjoining dining room, is outfitted with a professional-grade range and refrigerator, a Wolf oven, a built-in espresso machine, and a wine refrigerator.

Karlie Kloss and Josh Kushner Credit: Evan Joseph

The apartment also features its own private gym, laundry room, and smart home automation system.

Karlie Kloss and Josh Kushner Credit: Evan Joseph