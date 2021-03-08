Kardashian Kards Are Coming: Family Files Trademark for Greeting Card Company

The Kardashian-Jenner family seems to be preparing to make that paper — and we're not talking about the green kind.

According to documents viewed by PEOPLE, Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner filed trademark documents with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for the brand name "Kardashian Kards" on February 22, 2021.

According to the filing, the brand may sell items including "greeting cards, calendars, decals, photographs, photo albums, pictures, posters, postcards, scrapbooks, stationery, paper, notebooks, stickers and transfers, writing utensils, erasers, bookmarks and paper gift wrap."

Kardashian Kards is far from the first brand name the family has trademarked.

In addition to being reality TV stars, the Kardashian-Jenners have a plethora of businesses under their names — most overseen by "momager" Kris — and they don't seem to be stopping anytime soon.

One of the earliest was DASH, a boutique clothing chain Kourtney, Kim and Khloé opened together in Calabasas, California, in 2006, one year before Keeping Up with the Kardashians premiered and catapulted their family to stardom.

"When the opportunity for our TV show came about, I wanted to do it to bring attention to our stores," Kim told Variety in 2015. "I was thinking this might not last very long, but we'll grow a great business and expand online. I thought it would be great press. I didn't think it would turn into what it turned into."

And their younger siblings followed suit. Kylie Jenner has taken the makeup and skincare industries by storm with Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin (which launched her to "World's Youngest Self-Made Billionaire" status in 2019), and Kendall Jenner announced earlier this year that, in addition to modeling, she was entering the spirits business, with the launch of 818 Tequila.