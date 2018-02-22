Tour de Fierce: Looking Back at All the Kardashian-Jenner Family Trips Over the Years

The Kardashians take Tokyo! Kim, Kourtney and Khloé, who was pregnant with daughter True at the time, took a special sister trip to soak in Japan's amazing fashion, food and culture.

"I am still in awe of Japan and its beautiful culture," Kourtney wrote on Instagram during their stay. "Never have I met more kind and polite people. Thank you for being so welcoming to us. Until next time...arigato."