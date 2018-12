Every Piece of Over-the-Top Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Decor Through the Years

The Kardashian-Jenner family goes big for the holidays — like 20-foot tree, life-size glass polar bear, big.

Though the family has long been decking their halls in a major way, they’ve upped the ante year after year with more and taller trees, ginger bread mansions and extravanat light displays.

Here’s a look back at how the KarJenner clan has gone crazy for Christmas through the years.

Kylie Jenner, 2018

For her first Christmas with baby Stormi, the new mom, 21, went for solid gold. Her metallic tree is seemingly the same height as last year’s holiday centerpiece: 20 feet!

“Gold is the theme this year,” she captioned a video of the tree, with Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” serving as the soundtrack. The towering conifer features gold branches, a variety of gold ball ornaments, countless glowing lights and even a gold-wrapped stand.