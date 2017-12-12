Inside the Kardashian-Jenner Family's Million-Dollar Real Estate Empire

The youngest member of the Karjenner clan moved into this $6 million Hidden Hills home in May 2016 and sold it in September 2018 for a reported $6.7 million in an off-market deal, according to Variety. In August 2016, Kylie purchased another property nearby, for which she paid a reported $4.5 million, to serve as the headquarters for Kylie Cosmetics, but listed it for sale just a few months later in December for $5.4 million, according to Trulia. She also picked up the empty lot next door and allegedly had plans to turn it into a horse stable, but ended up letting go of it for $5.3 million in August 2018.