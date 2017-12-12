Inside the Kardashian-Jenner Family's Million-Dollar Real Estate Empire

From palatial estates to starter houses, see the famous family's fabulous homes

October 26, 2018 02:50 PM
<p>Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend Travis Scott, with whom she shares daughter Stormi Webster,&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/home/kylie-jenner-and-travis-scott-buy-13-5-million-l-a-mansion-and-split-the-cost-source/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">bought a 9,000-square-foot house</a> together in Beverly Hills in October 2018. The couple split the $13.45 million price tag, a real estate source told PEOPLE. Although they &#8220;bought it as an investment,&#8221; the source said &#8220;it seems they plan on staying there too.&rdquo;&nbsp;It&nbsp;features 7 bedrooms, 10 baths, a separate guest house and a pool. Kylie&#8217;s primary residence is in Hidden Hills and <a href="https://www.trulia.com/blog/celebrity-homes/kylie-jenner-scoops-12m-hidden-hills-home/">cost $12 million,</a> according to Trulia.</p>
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Growing Family Home

Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend Travis Scott, with whom she shares daughter Stormi Webster, bought a 9,000-square-foot house together in Beverly Hills in October 2018. The couple split the $13.45 million price tag, a real estate source told PEOPLE. Although they “bought it as an investment,” the source said “it seems they plan on staying there too.” It features 7 bedrooms, 10 baths, a separate guest house and a pool. Kylie’s primary residence is in Hidden Hills and cost $12 million, according to Trulia.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
<p>In December 2017, Kris Jenner bought a new $9.9 million home right across the street from daughter Kim Kardashian and son in-law Kanye West in Hidden Hills, California. The hands-on grandma put Kim, Kanye and daughter North, 4, up in her Calabasas home for two years while their previous abode was being renovated. As the superstars&#8217; new neighbor, Jenner will no doubt be ready to help out after the arrival of their third baby.</p>
Kris Jenner's Grandma-Next-Door House in Hidden Hills

In December 2017, Kris Jenner bought a new $9.9 million home right across the street from daughter Kim Kardashian and son in-law Kanye West in Hidden Hills, California. The hands-on grandma put Kim, Kanye and daughter North, 4, up in her Calabasas home for two years while their previous abode was being renovated. As the superstars’ new neighbor, Jenner will no doubt be ready to help out after the arrival of their third baby.

CRISnet. Inset: Jamie McCarthy/Getty
<p><a href="https://people.com/home/kim-kardashian-kanye-west-sell-bel-air-mansion/">Kim and Kanye parted ways with the 9,000-square-foot Bel Air home</a> they purchased in 2011 for $11 million and completely renovated, in November 2017. <a href="https://people.com/home/kim-kardashian-west-gave-the-new-owner-of-her-18-million-estate-a-personal-tour-of-the-house/">Kim gave the buyer, Silicon Valley entrepreneur&nbsp;Marina Acton, a personal tour</a> of the six-bedroom estate, which closed for a cool $17.8 million.</p>
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Bel-Air Mediterranean Turned Modern

Kim and Kanye parted ways with the 9,000-square-foot Bel Air home they purchased in 2011 for $11 million and completely renovated, in November 2017. Kim gave the buyer, Silicon Valley entrepreneur Marina Acton, a personal tour of the six-bedroom estate, which closed for a cool $17.8 million.

Courtesy The Altman Brothers at Douglas Elliman. Inset: Getty
<p>The youngest member of the Karjenner clan moved into this $6 million Hidden Hills home in May 2016 and sold it in September 2018 for <a href="https://people.com/home/kylie-jenner-reportedly-sells-6-7-million-spare-house-next-door-to-her-12-million-mansion/">a reported $6.7 million</a> in an off-market deal, according to <em>Variety</em>. In August 2016,&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/home/kylie-jenner-bought-another-house/">Kylie purchased another property nearby</a>,&nbsp;for which she paid a reported $4.5 million,&nbsp;to serve as the headquarters for Kylie Cosmetics, but listed it for sale just a few months later in December for $5.4 million, according to Trulia. She also <a href="https://people.com/home/kylie-jenner-lists-lot-next-door-to-hidden-hills-home-for-5-5-million-10-months-after-buying/">picked up the empty lot next door</a> and allegedly had plans to turn it into a horse stable, but ended up letting go of it for $5.3 million in August 2018.&nbsp;</p>
Kylie Jenner's Pretty Properties

The youngest member of the Karjenner clan moved into this $6 million Hidden Hills home in May 2016 and sold it in September 2018 for a reported $6.7 million in an off-market deal, according to Variety. In August 2016, Kylie purchased another property nearby, for which she paid a reported $4.5 million, to serve as the headquarters for Kylie Cosmetics, but listed it for sale just a few months later in December for $5.4 million, according to Trulia. She also picked up the empty lot next door and allegedly had plans to turn it into a horse stable, but ended up letting go of it for $5.3 million in August 2018. 

<p>Kendall Jenner reportedly took&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/home/step-inside-emily-blunt-and-john-krasinskis-six-bedroom-hollywood-hills-home-on-sale-for-a-cool-8-million/welcome-home">this six-bedroom&nbsp;Hollywood Hills home</a> off the hands of&nbsp;Emily Blunt and John Krasinski in July 2016 and got busy <a href="https://people.com/home/kendall-jenner-furniture/">decking out the sleek space.</a>&nbsp;The model notably purchased a &#8220;really groovy,&#8221; velvet sofa: &#8220;It works perfectly in the space!&#8221; she wrote&nbsp;<a href="https://www.kendallj.com/life/1219-kendall-jenner-home-decorating/">in a post on her app</a>. <a href="http://www.latimes.com/business/realestate/hot-property/la-fi-hotprop-kendall-jenner-mansion-20170906-story.html">Kendall reportedly sold the home for $6.85</a> in September, according to the <em>Los Angeles Times.&nbsp;</em></p>
Kendall Jenner's Home Sweet Home

Kendall Jenner reportedly took this six-bedroom Hollywood Hills home off the hands of Emily Blunt and John Krasinski in July 2016 and got busy decking out the sleek space. The model notably purchased a “really groovy,” velvet sofa: “It works perfectly in the space!” she wrote in a post on her app. Kendall reportedly sold the home for $6.85 in September, according to the Los Angeles Times. 

Michael Izquierdo/Beverly Hills Aerials via Catherine Marcus of Sotheby’s International Realty; Inset: Getty
<p>Matriarch <a href="https://www.people.com/people/news/category/0,,personsTax:KrisJenner,00.html">Kris Jenner</a> is the original interior design star of the Kardashian clan. Her dramatic entryway features black-and-white tiles, oversize plants and a statement-making stairway that is almost as glamorous as her famous family.</p>
Kris Jenner's Glam Gathering Spot

Matriarch Kris Jenner is the original interior design star of the Kardashian clan. Her dramatic entryway features black-and-white tiles, oversize plants and a statement-making stairway that is almost as glamorous as her famous family.

Grey Crawford; Inset: Getty
<p><a href="https://www.people.com/people/news/category/0,,personsTax:CaitlynJenner,00.html">Caitlyn Jenner</a>’s posh <a href="http://greatideas.people.com/2015/09/14/caitlyn-jenner-redesigned-malibu-home-architectural-digest/">Malibu pad</a> got a light, bright makeover to suit her new life. “She wanted her home to reflect not just her sense of style but her journey,” designer Lori Margolis said of the space.</p>
Caitlyn Jenner's Malibu Retreat

Caitlyn Jenner’s posh Malibu pad got a light, bright makeover to suit her new life. “She wanted her home to reflect not just her sense of style but her journey,” designer Lori Margolis said of the space.

Photography by Rick Steil/Courtesy of Lori Margolis Interiors/Architectural Digest; Inset: Getty
<p><a href="https://www.people.com/people/kim_kardashian/">Kim Kardashian West</a> and <a href="https://www.people.com/people/kanye_west/">Kanye West</a> aren&#8217;t counting pennies when it comes to their home. A source told PEOPLE in February 2016 that the couple was <a href="https://www.people.com/article/kim-kardashian-kanye-west-sparing-no-expense-their-new-home">&ldquo;sparing no expense&rdquo;</a> on renovations for this estate in Hidden Hills, California. The <a href="https://people.com/home/kim-kardashian-and-kanye-west-move-into-unfinished-l-a-mansion-before-arrival-of-baby-no-3/">couple has moved into their new, still unfinished home</a> as of Decemeber 2017, a source confirms to PEOPLE. They were eager to settle in before the arrival of baby number 3.&nbsp;</p>
Kim and Kanye West's Over-the-Top Estate

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West aren’t counting pennies when it comes to their home. A source told PEOPLE in February 2016 that the couple was “sparing no expense” on renovations for this estate in Hidden Hills, California. The couple has moved into their new, still unfinished home as of Decemeber 2017, a source confirms to PEOPLE. They were eager to settle in before the arrival of baby number 3. 

X17online; Inset: Getty
<p><a href="https://www.people.com/people/khloe_kardashian/">Khloé Kardashian</a> is the <a href="http://greatideas.people.com/2016/06/02/khloe-kardashian-medicine-cabinet-organized/" target="_blank">queen of organization</a>, as the perfectly stacked cookies on the counter of her stunning Calabasas kitchen prove.</p>
Khloé Kardashian's Organized Abode

Khloé Kardashian is the queen of organization, as the perfectly stacked cookies on the counter of her stunning Calabasas kitchen prove.

Roger Davies/Architectural Digest; Inset: Getty
<p>Interior design enthusiast <a href="https://www.people.com/people/kourtney_kardashian/">Kourtney Kardashian</a> has a sleek, modern living room with a few pops of color. “I am very afraid of color, but when you have kids, you can’t be so stringent,” she told <a href="http://www.architecturaldigest.com/story/kourtney-khloe-kardashian-house-tour" target="_blank"> <i>Architectural Digest</i><br /> </a> in February 2016.</p>
Kourtney Kardashian's Modern Mansion

Interior design enthusiast Kourtney Kardashian has a sleek, modern living room with a few pops of color. "I am very afraid of color, but when you have kids, you can't be so stringent," she told Architectural Digest in February 2016.
 in February 2016.

Roger Davies/Architectural Digest; Inset: Getty
<p><a href="https://www.people.com/people/news/category/0,,personsTax:KylieJenner,00.html">Kylie Jenner</a> wasted no time striking out on her own. Before turning 18, the Kylie Cosmetics creator bought this <a href="https://www.people.com/article/kylie-jenner-moving-out-2-7-million-mansion-calabasas-photo">$2.7 million mansion</a> in Calabasas. She reportedly <a href="https://variety.com/2017/dirt/real-estalker/kylie-jenner-calabasas-house-1202489817/">sold it for $3.15 in 2017</a>, according to <em>Variety</em>.&nbsp;</p>
Kylie Jenner's Starter Home

Kylie Jenner wasted no time striking out on her own. Before turning 18, the Kylie Cosmetics creator bought this $2.7 million mansion in Calabasas. She reportedly sold it for $3.15 in 2017, according to Variety.

Redfin.com; Inset: Getty
<p><a href="https://www.people.com/people/news/category/0,,personsTax:KendallJenner,00.html">Kendall Jenner</a> purchased her previous Los Angeles apartment for $1.39 million, according to <em><a href="http://www.marieclaire.com/celebrity/news/a13500/kylies-house-vs-kendalls-apartment-an-analysis/">Marie Claire</a></em>. She kept&nbsp;her pad pretty private (unheard of for a Kardashian!). But she looks right at home in this shot of what seemingly&nbsp;used&nbsp;to be the 20-year-old&#8217;s 2,000 square-foot home base.</p>
Kendall Jenner's Under-Wraps Apartment

Kendall Jenner purchased her previous Los Angeles apartment for $1.39 million, according to Marie Claire. She kept her pad pretty private (unheard of for a Kardashian!). But she looks right at home in this shot of what seemingly used to be the 20-year-old’s 2,000 square-foot home base.

Instagram/KendallJenner
