There Are Double Discounts on This 'Cute and Functional' Shoe Bench That Makes Entryway Organization a Breeze

It’s a simple solution for your front door or walk-in closet

By Brittany VanDerBill
Published on August 4, 2022 10:00 PM

Karcog Shoe Bench
Photo: Amazon

It seems like shoes mysteriously multiply overnight, and that's especially true if you have a few people living in the same house. All those shoes tend to get left right by the door, not only adding unwanted clutter, but also potential tripping hazards. That's why shelves work wonders for getting organized — and this multi-purpose option from Amazon is on sale right now.

The Karcog shoe bench is designed with tiered shelves to effortlessly corral several pairs of shoes. You can even stash tall garden boots in it, or heeled boots come cooler weather. As the name implies, it also offers a place to sit while you put shoes on. Plus, it has a rustic yet industrial vibe that will match any home decor style.

It has garnered hundreds of five-star ratings with plenty of reviewers raving that it's stylish yet practical. The entire wooden bench is scratch-resistant, so you can confidently set packages on it or toss house keys on it when you're in a hurry. It's also waterproof, making it very easy to clean up.

There's some assembly required with this metal shoe bench, but don't worry — customers said that it's "very easy to put together." One reviewer said it only took her husband 30 minutes to assemble the bench, which she described as "cute and functional."

While it offers plenty of space to sit and lace up your shoes before a quick run and ample storage space underneath, the bench is actually pretty compact. A satisfied shopper noted that its "slim size makes good use of limited space." With a 200 pound weight capacity, it's very sturdy, too.

It comes in two neutral colors — rustic brown or black oak — that are likely to fit any personal styling aesthetic. Normally, the shoe bench costs $90, but it's on sale for only $65 right. Plus, you can save an extra 10 percent on top of that by clicking the special coupon below the price. It will be taken off your total at checkout.

If you're struggling to keep your footwear collection organized, this shoe bench may be the simple solution your entryway or walk-in closet needs. Take advantage while you can score it for a double discount!

