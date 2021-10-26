The property is described as a "contemporary compound" with a "Tulum-modern" aesthetic

Kanye West's Former Minimalist Hollywood Hills Home Goes Back on the Market for $3.7M

Kanye West's former home is up for grabs!

The rapper's one-time Hollywood Hills home is once again for sale for $3.699 million, PEOPLE confirms.

The home, which is listed with Myles Lewis at Compass, is complete with ocean and city view from every room whilst being close to West Hollywood and the Sunset Strip.

"Welcome to this sophisticated, celebrity compound perched above it all with explosive and unobstructed jetliner views from Downtown LA to the ocean from every room. Be absorbed by the hardwood floors, high ceilings, smooth Venetian plaster and natural light that give this home its warm, organic and modern appeal," the property description reads.

It continues, "The 'Tulum-modern' feel will make you feel as though you're living at a gorgeous resort."

Kanye West's former LA home Credit: Jack Spitser

West, 44, reportedly owned this home from 2003 to 2017, which he purchased for $1.8 million at the beginning of his career. During his years of ownership, he even briefly shared it with ex-wife Kim Kardashian. The couple later moved to a Bel Air mansion in 2013 but kept the home for storage space for Kardashian's wardrobe overflow, according to Dirt.

The Hollywood Hills home was then sold off in 2017 to current owner Rufus Hankey, a son of Don Hankey for just under $3 million.

The multi-level home has three bedrooms and four bathrooms in 4,200 square feet of living space. The gated, private property sits just above Hollywood Boulevard and directly below Mount Olympus.

The second floor offers a primary suite and the master bath offers a soaker tub next to a picture window to enjoy the outside views with a chandelier hanging above. The second level also includes another bedroom with a deck.

Meanwhile, the lower level has a spacious family room, a media room with a big screen, and a third bedroom with a deck — all of which are soaked in natural light.

The kitchen strays outside of what a typical kitchen looks like and is instead a bar top-like counter with an oven and stovetop.

The outdoor elevated space offers beautiful city views.

According to documents obtained by PEOPLE last week, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 40, acquired the former couple's house in Hidden Hills they purchased in 2014 — and "all finishings, furniture, fixtures, appliances' collectibles, silver and art currently located in said Residence" — for $23 million as part of their ongoing divorce proceedings.

Meanwhile, news of Kardashian acquiring the Hidden Hills property comes a month after a real estate source told PEOPLE that West purchased a beachfront Malibu home for nearly $60 million.

"With views of the Pacific Ocean, the house has straight angles … with an emphasis on light. It clearly takes a very specific buyer to appreciate this home," the insider said at the time. "It was on the market … for over a year before Kanye bought it. It's perfect for Kanye … He is very happy to be the new owner of this incredible house."