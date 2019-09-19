Kanye West’s $4.7M Former SoHo Apartment Is for Sale— and It's Almost as Spare as His Mansion

Image zoom Kevin Tachman//Getty; Tim Waltman for CORE

Kanye West and his wife, Kim Kardashian West, are notorious for keeping their homes spic, span and startlingly minimalistic (especially for a couple with four kids).

The rapper’s former NYC abode, in the SoHo neighborhood of Manhattan, appears to be no exception to that rule.

The condo, which Kanye’s purchased in 2004 and sold last year, is back on the market, listed by CORE Real Estate’s Emily Beare, asking $4.7 million. The light-filled corner unit, located on West Houston St., offers approximately 2,427 square feet of nearly all-white living space.

According to the listing agent, the Yeezy designer, 42, purchased a second apartment adjacent to one he already owned in the building in 2006, combining the two to create the monster one bedroom, one-and-a-half bathroom on sale today.

Designed by Italian architect and designer Claudio Silvestrin, who is known for his minimalist approach, the home is chic and modern, though intentionally spare in terms of decor and color.

It is however, brimming with luxuries like pearwood cabinetry, French limestone flooring, automated window shades, and custom lighting and audio.It also features 10-foot ceilings, a powder room and an in-unit washer-dryer.

In photos styled by ASH NYC, the entire home appears to feature neutral tones, bright white walls and plenty of natural sunlight. The master bedroom is spacious with ample closet space, while the kitchen and bathroom are both anchored with monolithic stone islands.

Kim, 38, and Kanye’s main residence — a $60 million mansion in Hidden Hills — is similarly austere. After keeping the interiors out of the public eye, they seemingly relented on the rule after Kanye shared photos of it on Twitter, and have since revealed the space on social media and in a Vogue “73 Questions” video tour.

The unique double sinks in their master bath, in particular, which appear to have faucets but no basin, left many mystified so much so that Kim took to Instagram to show how they worked.

The couple moved into the house in December 2017 following an extensive renovation, during which they stayed with Kim’s mom, Kris Jenner. They worked with Belgian architect Axel Vervoordt to completely remodel the home, creating a stark, almost-church-like aesthetic.

Asked by Architectural Digest how she keeps the space so pristine with three kids in residence, Kim said, “Oh my God. I run around the house with towels. You just have to take a deep breath and say, ‘Ok, it’s going to happen. We decided to have light colors.’”

Earlier this month, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Kanye had purchased a ranch in Cody, Wyoming — a city in the northwest of the state, just 52 miles from Yellowstone National Park. The massive property has panoramic views of the surrounding Rocky Mountains, and comes in at just over 4,500 acres.

Kim recently said that she envisions spending vacation time at the ranch, though she doesn’t plan to live there full-time in the near future.

“I love L.A., so I envision summers, I envision some weekends [in Wyoming],” she told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show last week. “But yeah, we love it. It’s like, the prettiest place you’ve seen in your entire life. Even my sisters, everyone, we’ve had this dream of getting a ranch and just spending our summers there and getting away.”